When did Ranboo join Dream SMP? Minecraft gamer has Twitter on fire after streaming Night in the Woods

Earlier today, Twitch’s up-and-comer streamer Ranboo surprised his fan base with a late-night broadcast. But rather than stream "Minecraft," the Dream SMP player had his mind set on the popular single-player adventure, Night in the Woods.

Night in the Woods is an explorative mystery game that has recently become popular among streamers.

The story-focused single-player lets players control a character named Mae Borowski in her journey to uncover the strange happenings in her hometown.

During the broadcast, the Minecraft creator welcomed his chat board to Night in the Woods, a game that was highly recommended to the streamer. He also acknowledged that he didn’t plan on pursuing the game and said:

“That is not like me, playing a different game other than Minecraft.”

Before the game began, Ranboo also addressed how some fans may be upset with the streamer for playing a new title on his broadcast. However, the response from his fanbase on Twitter suggests the contrary.

Clearly, fans can’t seem to stop being effusive over Ranboo’s reaction to Mae’s childhood friends; Gregg, from Night in the Woods. You can check out the reactions below.

did someone say night in the woods ranboo? :D#ranboofanart 💛🧡 pic.twitter.com/4ZH4KGYFUp — 🌻Krow | DTIYS (@KrowFields) May 6, 2021

Night in the Woods is my probably my favourite game of all time and I’m very glad Ranboo played it :)#ranboofanart pic.twitter.com/pvysxPewgs — Laurence (@LilzeztheNyan) May 6, 2021

RANBOO STOP TRYING TO DATE GREGG LOOK AT THEM YOU FIND ANOTHER GUY pic.twitter.com/RYT6gPZisi — sock my beloved ◡̈ (@s0ckboo) May 6, 2021

#RANBOO: gregg is the best thing to ever happen in this game, i am SO mad that he’s taken.



dude same pic.twitter.com/DPEDJuLOSx — cress ♛ (@luvbenchtrio) May 6, 2021

Who is Ranboo?

Quite known for being a Minecraft streamer and a member of the Dream SMP, Ranboo resides in the United States. There are not a lot of details on the young streamer although it was once revealed that his first name was Mark.

The creator has a massive fanbase on YouTube with over 2.2 million subscribers and similarly on Twitch with close to 2.6 million followers. Although his real identity is mostly a mystery, fans have stuck by his alter-ego side as Ranboo during his Minecraft streaming.

When did Ranboo join Dream SMP?

Dream SMP world from Minecraft/Image via Fandom, Dream SMP

Ranboo gained stardom after being invited to join the Dream SMP server on November 27, 2020. But the streamer had a massive bump to his stream after announcing he would run for president of L’Manberg, a nation on the Dream SMP even before he was a part of the server.

Since being a part of the server, the Minecraft streamer has even been part of a 10-hour charity stream which helped him gain a huge following from other creators on the Dream SMP server. The stream is quite well known among fans for even causing glitches on the platform.

Will Ranboo play Night in the Woods again?

After a long a stream he ended his broadcast and assured in a tweet that he will be finishing the game on the next stream.

Thanks for coming out to todays stream! Next stream we should be finishing the game! See you then :D — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) May 6, 2021

So there’s no doubt that fans will be all over the creator’s stream to watch him finish Night in the Woods.

Minecraft fans can rest assured that the streamer will be back in no time.