What is a canon death in Minecraft?

With the Dream Minecraft SMP gaining traction, lots of players are wondering what a canon death actually is.

Dream's SMP has implemented a system called the 3 Lives System. This basically means that whenever a player dies, that is not the end of their journey. Players have three lives to spend, so if they die twice, they still have one life left.

Resurrections may also occur in the 3 Lives system. However, this has been tweaked on the Dream SMP. On Dream's SMP, only deaths that occur during important events take one of the lives away.

Canon deaths in Minecraft

Canon deaths on the Dream SMP

Canon deaths can only happen during important events on the Dream Minecraft SMP (Image via Minecraft)

A canon death on the Dream Minecraft SMP takes one of the three lives away from any player. However, canon deaths can only happen during important events. Players might also be resurrected from the dead, but this is yet to happen.

Canon deaths may happen during a war, elections, assassinations, coronations, revolts or violent protests. For example, GeorgeNotFound was assassinated by Technoblade during his coronation, which means his death was a canon death.

Canon deaths in other SMPs

Canon deaths take place on other Minecraft SMPs too (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Canon deaths do not only take place on Dream's SMP but on other Minecraft SMPs as well. It is quite common for SMPs to follow a specific storyline, and any deaths that occur within the storyline are considered canon deaths.

Canon itself, by definition, means material that is officially accepted as part of a story or a story's universe. The word has been used in pop culture for a few years now.

Having said that, canon deaths are not an official part of Minecraft. They only occur in storylines that people roleplay on Minecraft.