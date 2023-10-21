When should a speaker use a teleprompter? Biden seemingly reads from the device during a national address from the Oval Office

A video of US President Joe Biden is doing the rounds on the internet in which the 80-year-old is seen reading from the teleprompter during a national address from the Oval Office.

In the video, Biden is seen tumbling upon his words while looking at the camera. Following this, internet users started mocking him for using a teleprompter's autocues, while some questioned whether it was fine to read from one while addressing the nation.

For those unaware, a teleprompter is like a special screen that shows words to someone speaking, helping them remember what to say. It can be used anytime someone needs to speak directly to the camera.

In the video, Biden was seen reading an autocue instruction in which it was written, 'Make it clear.' During the address, he said:

"We’ll have something that we do not seek — make it clear we do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia."

Not only this, he also fumbled and said, “You’ll all America,” before correcting himself and saying, “You’re all American.”

A teleprompter is a device that is used to make the address on the camera better

According to videoforbusiness, a teleprompter should be used anytime someone needs to speak directly to the camera. According to them, the teleprompter should not be used when a person wants to make the dialogue conversational. Thus, at that time, the person should avoid using a teleprompter.

It is also worth noting that a speaker should use teleprompter when the speech is hard to remember or if the speaker is nervous while making an address. This device is used to make things convenient so that the speaker has the words in front of them to make sure they don't forget or stumble while talking.

A teleprompter is often used by news anchors and public speakers. The words scroll on the screen, making it look like the person is talking without reading, and it helps them sound confident and get the words right.

Social media users react to US President Biden's address from Oval Office

As internet users came across the clip where Biden was heard making a mistake while reading from the teleprompter, they started sharing hilarious reactions about it.

Several social media users responded by saying that he was not at all good with the teleprompter. Others reacted by saying that he always makes such mistakes and ruins the address.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@nypost)

The president spoke to the country right after coming from Israel, where the conflict between Hamas and Israel is going on.

It is also worth noting that this is not the first time the US President made a gaffe while reading the teleprompter. Earlier, he made a mistake while reading the teleprompter during the executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.