When do tickets for the 2024 Gala Des Pièces Jaunes go on sale? All you need to know as Straykids, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, & more set to grace the event

The 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes, the charity concert held in Paris, is set to take place next month on January 26th at Accor Arena. Pièces Jaunes translates to Yellow Coins, a French foundation created in 1989 with the goal of improving the conditions of hospitalized children and adolescents. Ticket sales will commence on 9 January, according to the venue, and prices haven't been disclosed yet.

Apart from K-pop idols like Lisa and the Stray Kids, the venue has also announced the inclusion of other A-list artists like Maroon 5, Pharrell, and J. Balvin. Lisa had previously attended the 2023 edition of the gala with the other members of BLACKPINK on 25 January. They performed their hits Pink Venom along with the French cellist Gautier Capuçon and Shut Down with violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

More about the Gala des Pièces Jaunes and its performers

The Accor Arena officially announced BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids as performers at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes on 24 December 24, 2023. Funds from the prominent musical charity event held annually will go towards the Fondation des Hôpitaux, which is a charitable institution. It has been collecting funds for the medical treatment of children and teenagers since its foundation.

The former first lady of France, Bernadette Chirac, is one of the main benefactors of the Pièces Jaunes Foundation. The widow of Jacques Chirac oversaw the fundraising of its national campaigns from 1994 to 2019. In the first three decades of Yellow Coins, it raised €96 million euros from numerous institutions, both public and private.

Apart from Lisa, Pharrell will also be performing at the Yellow Coins Gala for a second time. He performed his viral hit Happy at the event in 2023. The singer has not only shared the stage with K-pop stars but collaborated with them, too. Working with BTS' RM on an upcoming song.

While BLACKPINK's Lisa has renewed her contract with the YG label as part of the group, she and the other members are still discussing individual contracts. So her performance at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes indicates a shift towards solo ventures recently since the conclusion of the group's Born Pink World Tour. Lisa became the first K-pop soloist in history to win a VMA in 2022.

Fellow Gala Des Pièces Jaunes performers Stray Kids also won at the VMAs this year, being awarded the Best K-pop title for their track S-Class in September. It was the only self-produced track to win at the VMAs this year. The group released their latest album on 2 June, titled 5-Star.