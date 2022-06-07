When did Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale file for divorce? Actress' estranged husband seeks spousal support 

American actress Valerie Bertinelli's ex-husband Tom Vitale has asked for spousal support from the actress after the two are ready to get separated following an 11-year marriage.

As per People, the 58-year-old has asked for spousal support from Bertinelli in the court documents filed on June 2 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Vitale, who works in finance, also requested the court to halt Valerie Bertinelli from requesting spousal support and reconsider the prenuptial agreement they agreed to in December 2010, before their 2011 wedding.

According to the court documents, USA Today reported that the prenup is still in full force and entirely binding on the parties.

Valerie Bertinelli cited irreconcilable differences while separating from Tom Vitale

The Wilderness Love actress filed for separation from Vitale in November 2021, claiming "irreconcilable differences," before filing for divorce in May 2022.

After dating for years, the Hot in Cleveland actress and Vitale married on New Year's Day 2011 at their Malibu, California home. Bertinelli told People in January 2011 that she felt 'happier than ever' after marrying Vitale. She said:

"I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him 'my husband.' I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love."

Bertinelli was married to late rock icon Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until 2007, and they have a son, musician Wolfgang Van Halen, 31.

The iconic guitarist died in October 2020 at the age of 65, following a stroke and a protracted fight with cancer.

Valerie Bertinelli discussed her final moments with the late rock musician and her son in her book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, published earlier this year.

"'I love you' are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing."

Bertinelli told the magazine in January that her split from Vitale had nothing to do with her feelings for the late rock artist and that they 'grew apart.'

"The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me."

Bertinelli recounted her divorce from Vitale as long and complex in her book.

"We have drifted from the interests that made us a couple and found that those differences can’t be fixed. He is a good man who is going through many of the same issues that I have faced: What can he do to add meaning and purpose to his life? Where can he find joy? What is he passionate about? What has he learned? And what does he do differently going forward? The paths we thought we were on changed."

Valerie Bertinelli started writing the book just a few weeks after Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020, after a lengthy fight with cancer.

