When will the Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis sneakers be released?

Sportswear juggernaut Reebok is adding another collaboration to its list with the latest project with the Los Angeles-based fashion boutique Brain Dead to release a new makeover over the Shaqnosis silhouette. Shaqnosis' latest collaborative shoe project is coming on the heels of the duo's previous Club C Revenge footwear pack, which was released on August 9, 2022.

Brain Dead, a creative collection of artists and designers, has applied its signature fuzzy felt over the silhouette. The dynamic duo have treated the sneaker model with nature-inspired aesthetics. The Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis sneakers can be availed on the official e-commerce site of We Are Braindead on November 29, 2022.

A much wider release will follow on Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers on December 1, 2022.

Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis sneakers carry a nature-inspired aesthetic with a hypnotizing design

The upcoming Brain Dead x Shaqnosis sneakers clad in nature-inspired aesthetics (Image via Sportskeeda)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal released Shaqnosis as his fifth signature shoe in 1995. The upper part of the shoe is constructed out of leather and nubuck materials, while the forefoot and heels arrive with hexalite cushioning. The silhouette was reintroduced in 2013.

Shaqonsis' new colorway is from the latest collaboration with Brain Dead. The official site introduces the collaborative project,

"Reebok x Brain Dead continue their epic collaboration with the new release of Shaqnosis. Taking this signature shoe to an unknown realm of amazing. The silhouette features marbled leather upper and wrapped in layers of shaggy suede that give is an optical illusion of falling for an unreal look that is out of this world."

The exclusive limited-edition sneakers are designed in a hypnotizing concoction, blending texture, design, and color. The shoe comes with a mixture of functionality and surrealism to create something that steps out of comfort zones and boundaries and is constructed uniquely. The official site describes,

"Mixing the surreal and the functional to create something that steps out of the everyday and into the great beyond, Brain Dead has applied its signature fuzzy felt to the iconic Shaq signature basketball sneaker as it crawls from the laces onto the shoe’s trademark swirling side panels."

The silhouette comes clad in a 'Soft Ecru/Core Black/Dark Forest F17-R' color scheme. Pops of blues and greens can be seen over the soft ecru base. The leather upper is supported by lace closures, soft hexalite hexagonal cushioning, and rubber outsoles.

The shoes can be purchased on the official e-commerce site of Brain Dead alongside select retailers such as Fairfax and Brain Dead Sunset at a retail price of $160 on November 29, 2022, and on Reebok's site on December 1, 2022.

