When will Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" sneakers be released?

Toronto-based rapper Drake's collaboration with Nike for the Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" sneaker has seen many ups and downs. Originally, the Nocta Air Force 1 silhouette was slated to launch on September 3, 2021, alongside the release of Drake's popular Certified Lover Boy album.

However, the launch was postponed due to production issues, and ever since, multiple rumors have circulated in the sneaker community regarding the much-awaited shoes. In 2022, it was first presumed to be canceled completely. Now, after several delays, the release date of the sneakers has finally been revealed.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Certified Lover Boy sneakers are slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of NOCTA on December 5, 2022. This will be followed by a much wider global release on December 8, 2022, via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" sneakers will include "Love you Forever" cursive font

The upcoming Drake's NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Certified Lover Boy" sneakers launching in a triple-white colorway (image via Nike)

The highly speculated sneakers have finally received a release date. The upcoming collaborative shoe comes in the classic and most-hyped "Triple White" colorway.

The sneakers will see the upper constructed out of premium tumbled leather. The special details come with vamp perforations cut into heart shapes to steal the attention of any sneakerhead subtly. The branding details are added with "NOCTA" embroidered on the rear.

The most prominent marking of the shoe is that the swoosh label forgoes its traditional "AIR" marking on the sole unit with "Love you Forever" cursive font. The shoes will come accompanied by a custom shoe box and an extra set of laces.

The official swoosh label's site introduces the sneakers:

"This premium leather, triple-white AF1 is a love letter to the classic model. Inspired by Drake's favorite childhood book, 'Love You Forever,' and the sentiment of the phrase, the intent was to enhance the quality of the shoe and add subtle details that would tell the story but wouldn't change the iconic silhouette."

The DNA of the triple-white AF1 has been kept intact with a few minor but highly relevant changes. The official site describes the details of the sneakers:

"For the first time, the midsole is revised to read 'Love You Forever' with complementary hearts that replace the stars on the outsole. Additional design elements include alphabetical beads to customize the lace dubrae, NOCTA logo in place of Nike Air on the left heel and a new perforation pattern on the toe box."

One can get their hands on the collaborative shoe via the official e-commerce sites of Nocta and Nike on December 5 and December 8 respectively at a retail price of $160.

