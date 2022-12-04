When will Nike Air Jordan 7 "Black Olive" sneakers be released?

This year marked a huge milestone for the Beaverton label Nike and its sub-label Jordan. The former celebrated the 40th anniversary of its Air Force 1 and the Jordan label celebrated the 30th anniversary of Air Jordan 7.

For its 30th anniversary, the Jordan label introduced multiple makeovers of its Air Jordan 7 silhouette, including "Cardinal Red," "Bephies Beauty Supply," "Afrobeats," "Quai 54," "Trophy Room," and "Citrus," among many others. The label is now finally releasing the "Black Olive" makeover (previously known as "Cherrywood") upon the silhouette.

An official release date for the silhouette hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, but according to trusted media outlet source, Hypebeast, the pair will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select Jordan retailers on December 28, 2022.

About the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 7 "Black Olive" sneakers previously introduced as the "Cherrywood" to round up the 30th-anniversary celebrations

The year 2022 marked a number of great anniversaries, including the 35th anniversary of Air Jordan 2 and the 30th anniversary of Air Jordan 7. The Jordan label celebrated the latter's anniversary with many GRs, collaborations, and Retros. The "Citrus" and "Cardinal" makeovers came as an OG release and now joining the two is the latest "Black Olive."

The silhouette takes its design cues from the OG retro colors of both "Cardinal" and "Bordeaux." The color-blocking style is reminiscent of the Air Jordan 7 Retro SE silhouette, with only major differences in the colors being used. The design taps into the sneaker's history with its arrangement, as the upper of the silhouette is constructed out of nubuck material.

The nubuck upper features Olive-hued underlays and black overlays, instead of the black and light graphite color scheme. The color combination of the two shades closely resembles the 1992-released "Bordeaux" color scheme. The traditional "Bordeaux" accents are replaced by the Air Jordan 16 hues of Cherrywood Red.

Cherrywood hues are found upon the branding details and midsoles. More colors are added to the mix with hints of gold and green.

Lastly, unique patterning is added upon the heels and the forefoot, which are similar to the year's "Afrobeats" colorways.

The traditional "Nike Air" branding upon the rear completes the look.

One can avail the AJ7 sneakers in "Black Olive" colorway via Nike and select retailers exclusively in men's sizes on December 28, 2022, at a retail price of $200. The date is tentative and subject to change.

