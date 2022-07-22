Where to buy Air Jordan 7 SE Cherrywood colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike is celebrating the debuts of its Air Force 1, Air Max, Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 7 shoes. As a result, in the first few months of 2022, these silhouettes have seen a lot of new colorways.

In addition to introducing its "Quai 54" and "Afrobeats" iterations of Air Jordan 7, earlier this year, Nike also reintroduced its well-liked "Cardinal Red" and "Citrus" palettes from the past. To add to the excitement of these 30th anniversary celebrations, the Jordan Brand is anticipated to release its "Cherrywood" revamp of the AJ7 later this year.

Sneaker Drop @SneakerDropCo Official look at the upcoming Air Jordan 7 Retro SE ‘Afrobeats’ Official look at the upcoming Air Jordan 7 Retro SE ‘Afrobeats’ https://t.co/hJzxyETv0m

The upcoming Air Jordan 7 SE "Cherrywood" edition is set to hit the sneaker world on Saturday, December 17, 2022. These sneakers will retail for $210 and will be available through Nike's online stores as well as other authorised merchants.

Nike's Air Jordan 7 SE will feature Cherrywood embellishments on Olive overlays

Take a look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Twitter/@zsneakerheadz)

Michael Jordan fans will be aware that each of his silhouettes has a story to tell. Every shoe design, including the Air Jordan 7, has evolved in its own way. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Jordan's seventh silhouette, which was formally inducted in 1992.

Nike intends to combine this year's holiday season with these grand celebrations. As a result, the shoe company is gearing up for the release of their brand-new "Cherrywood" colorway, sometime around Christmas. Let's explore AJ7's history further as described by the Jordan brand:

“The Air Jordan VIl was the shoe worn by MJ on his way to becoming an international icon. Not only did he repeat as a NBA champion, Finals MVP and MVP during the regular season, he also led the USA to a gold medal at the 1992 summer games in Barcelona.”

The AJ7 changed the course of the Air Jordan line as MJ's popularity skyrocketed. To set Air Jordan's design apart from Nike as a whole, two daring omissions were purposefully left off the shoe: an obvious Air window and outside Nike branding. The Air Jordan line was then sold separately from Nike Basketball, foreshadowing much bigger developments to come.

Recently, a trusted Jordan sleuth, namely ZSneakerheadz, shared the mock-up design of the upcoming Cherrywood edition on its social media handles. The mock-up featured the following: the majority of the uppers were covered in suede overlays. Tints of black and olive are placed alternately all across the uppers. The color scheme is beautifully complemented with the dark cherrywood hits in the form of tongue flaps, Jumpman logos, and heel tabs.

Black is used for eyelets, lace fasteners, medial sides, and sole units here. Toe areas, lateral sides, and collars all have olive green tones. The Jumpman logos are also placed on distinct parts of the sneaker, such as the tongues, collars, and heels. The heel counters are also accented with a cherrywood toned heel pull tab.

Minimal hits of taxi yellow are also added to spice up the aesthetics of the shoe. These yellow hits are visible on the tongues, heel counters, and on the outer sole units. The Jumpman logo embroidered on the tongue is done with yellow stitching.

The Christmas-special Air Jordan 7 SE "Cherrywood" version is scheduled to go on sale on December 17, 2022, and it will cost $210. These sneakers will be available through Nike's e-commerce stores and a few other retail partners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far