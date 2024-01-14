Where was the 2023 Primetime Emmys Creative Arts Awards filmed? Location and more details explored

The Primetime Emmys Creative Arts Awards finally aired on Fox on January 13, 2024, after its initial plans to release in September 2023. The prestigious award show was delayed after strikes by the Writer's Screen Guild of America and the Screen Actor's Guild.

This year marked the 75th edition of the Primetime Emmys Creative Arts, which was shot at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The Creative Arts section of the Primetime Emmys is dedicated to outstanding achievements in technical and artistic fields, which is going to be followed by the main Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs on January 15, 2024, and focuses on the best shows, their actors, and makers across genres.

Primetime Emmys Creative Arts Awards ceremony location, nominations, and more

The Peacock Theatre, previously known as the Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theatre, is located in LA Live, an entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles, California. The musical auditorium flaunts itself as one of the largest indoor venues in the United States, with a seating capacity of 7,100.

Since its opening in 2007, The Peacock Theatre became a witness to many of the most prestigious events in the country, including the Primetime Emmy Awards, which has been filmed there since 2008. In 2008 and 2011, the Grammys pre-telecast, where they announce the nominees, was also filmed here.

In the Primetime Emmys Creative Arts, which was held on January 7, HBO shows bagged the most number of nominations, with Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus as the front liners.

Categories at the Primetime Emmys Creative Arts span from Outstanding Period Costume, Original Music & Lyrics to Achievement in Animation and Main Title Theme Music.

The Last of Us took home the awards for Guest Actor Drama Series, Guest Actress Drama series, and Main Title Design, making it the show with the highest number of wins at the award show.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin took home the title for Original Music and Lyrics for A Beautiful Game, a track they composed for the comedy-drama series Ted Lasso. The show also won Sam Richardson the Guest Actor in the Comedy Series award. Other shows that were nominated for their tracks were Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Ginny and Georgia, and The L Word: Generation Q.

On the other hand, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story bagged the Best Television Movie, which was contending with Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, Fire Island, Hocus Pocus 2, and Prey.

The Achievement in Animation Award went to EnterGalactic, More Than I Want to Remember, Screecher's Reach, and Lisa the Boy Scout. Other winners included Netflix's Wednesday and its animated show Big Mouth.

Hulu also took home an award with The 1619 Project, winning the Best Documentary or Non-Fiction series Award. It was nominated alongside Dear Mama, The U.S & The Holocaust, and 100 Foot Wave.

Nominees of Primetime Emmys that airs on January 15, 2024

Succession not only bagged the most number of nominations but also had multiple stars from it nominated under the same category. The Last of Us was second most nominated with 24 nominations, while the former had 27 nominations. The third-highest nominated show was The White Lotus with 23 nominations, and fans are absolutely thrilled because these are all their favorite.

Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets, House of Dragon, and The Crown compete alongside the three HBO shows in the Outstanding Drama Series category as 2023 Primetime Emmys nominees. In the Outstanding Comedy Series, Ted Lasso rules with the most number of nominations to its name, alongside Barry, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Wednesday, Only Murders in the Building, The Bear, and Jury Duty.

Primetime Emmys this year are anticipated to bring back the harmony after the actor's and writer's strikes. It will also put an end to fans' wait to see their favorite shows winning, as nominations for this edition are as tough as always, and it has opened a library of shows for its viewers to catch up on.