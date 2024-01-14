The 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were lit up by HBO's The Last of Us. The show ended up dominating the winners' list with a whopping eight wins on the very first night of the event.

This captivating series has been inspired by a popular video game and tells a compelling story set in a world devastated by a deadly pandemic, where people have turned into horrifying fungus-infected zombies.

What categories/honours did The Last Of Us Win?

The Last of Us won in several categories, demonstrating its excellence in different areas of television production. It is raising expectations for the event's recognition of outstanding television.

The honors for The Last of Us included:

Outstanding Guest Actress: Storm Reid

Outstanding Guest Actor: Nick Offerman

Outstanding Picture Editing

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Sound Editing

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Outstanding Visual Effects

The Last of Us has been recognized for both its storytelling and technical excellence at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, positioning it as a leading contender for the main Emmy Awards ceremony.

The Last of Us sets a record at the Emmy Awards 2023

The Last of Us was not only the biggest winner of the night at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, but it also set a new record for the most wins by a fiction program.

With its captivating story, killer acting, and top-notch technical skills, it's clear that this series is a total standout in the TV world. The Last of Us was a huge hit worldwide, getting attention and praise from all over.

People in Africa, Belgium, the UK, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, Spain, and the Asia-Pacific region all fell in love with the series. It grabbed people's attention with its amazing story and top-notch production.

Second place is a tie: The Bear, Wednesday, and The White Lotus

The White Lotus won four Emmys (Image via IMDb)

Coming in close, three contenders snagged four Emmys each – The Bear, a hilarious show on FX, Netflix's Wednesday comedy, and another gripping drama on HBO called The White Lotus.

Each of these shows displayed excellence in their respective categories, contributing to a night filled with exceptional television achievements.

A glance at other winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023

Netflix's BEEF secured three wins at the Emmys (Image via IMDb)

The 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebrated and honored talented individuals from a diverse range of television shows.

Among the standout performers are:

Program Emmy Categories Number of Wins BEEF (Netflix) - Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes- Outstanding Picture Editing 3 Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video) - Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series- Outstanding Sound Mixing 2 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) - Outstanding Period Makeup- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) 2 Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) - Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Sam Richardson)- Outstanding Music and Lyrics ("A Beautiful Game") 2 Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel) - Outstanding Music Composition- Outstanding Television Movie 2

Final thoughts

The 75th Emmy Awards promises to be a treat (Image via Kevork Djansezian)

As we get closer to the 75th Emmy Awards, everyone is getting excited for the big show on Monday, January 15, 2024. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Now, people can't wait to see the best of the best in the TV industry and celebrate all the incredible accomplishments in different categories.

Stay tuned for the live broadcast on Fox, and witness the stars shine bright on the grand stage of the 75th Emmy Awards.