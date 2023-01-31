Where was Adriana Davidson found? Ann Arbor teen’s body discovered after going missing for four days

Adriana Davidson was found deceased at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School's football stadium, near Detroit. After reportedly going missing for four days, the 15-year-old's body was discovered by the K-9 unit of Sheriff's County.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the death of a minor. Discretion is advised.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that Adriana Davidson's body was found just a little before 1 pm on Monday, January 30, 2023. They said that it was a K-9 unit that located the teen's body.

Washtenaw Co Sheriff @WSheriff MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Just before 1:00pm today, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit located Adriana Davidson deceased near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. At this early stage there are no indications of foul play. (1/2) MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Just before 1:00pm today, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit located Adriana Davidson deceased near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. At this early stage there are no indications of foul play. (1/2)

A second part of this tweet thread offered condolences to the Davidson family. They also thanked everyone for their help and support in looking for the teen.

Adriana Davidson was reported missing on Friday after she failed to return from school

Although the reason and motive behind Adriana's death are unclear, the police are doing their best to locate the person responsible for it and the reason behind her death.

Her parents got worried when Adriana didn't return home from school on Friday. Adriana's friends and family thoroughly searched for her but when their efforts were unsuccessful, they went to the police.

Davidson, who was just a sophomore, was reported missing at around 12:10 am on Saturday, and the Sheriff's Department sent out search parties to track down the location of the teen.

Surveillance footage shows Adriana Davidson getting off the public bus in Ann Arbor on Friday. Her friends interacted with her and she informed them that she was feeling unwell, according to WXYZ. More footage showed Adriana Davidson reappearing at school around 12 noon but not stepping foot inside the school building.

BuddyDek @buddy_dek Deputies announced that they found a missing 15-year-old girl dead at her high school. Now investigators must determine how Adriana “Addy” Davidson passed away. Deputies announced that they found a missing 15-year-old girl dead at her high school. Now investigators must determine how Adriana “Addy” Davidson passed away.

Anthony Lopez, the teen's brother, posted on Facebook on Saturday and said that Adriana's phone was found at a tennis court at Pioneer Hill. He added that the person who found it gave it to Adriana's friend. Lopez noted:

"I bet that she’s ‘just being a teenager’ but no teenager leaves their phone behind in 2023."

Lopez also added that a student had told Adriana's best friend that they saw her at a bus stop with a man wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. He added that the student said that it didn't seem like Adriana and the man knew each other.

The teen's father, John Davidson, in an interview with WXYZ, said that he last spoke to his daughter on January 27, 2023, when she was leaving to take the bus. He repeatedly called and texted her when she didn't make it home that Friday. John added that he began getting worried when his daughter didn't respond to his texts or answer his calls as she usually did.

Anthony Lopez also said that Adriana's best friend told him that she had last seen the teen walking out of school and texted her asking her if she was doing okay. To this, Davidson responded with a "No."

Anthony and John both spoke about Adriana's phone being found after she was reported missing. They said that it was a red flag for them as she wouldn't have run away or wandered off without her phone.

Lopez added:

“I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willingly."

Future expectations and investigation

The Sheriff's County said that the Ann Arbor Police Department will take over the investigation of Adriana's death as the scene was within city limits.

After announcing the news of Adriana's death, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School faculty sent heartfelt condolences to her family. They also offered their support to the Sheriff's department in the investigation.

The school mourned Adriana Davidson's death and also offered counseling and support to students. They have urged students to reach out for any kind of support to help them deal with the teen's death.

After learning about her death, netizens took to social media to say that they hope the police can find and punish the person responsible for Adriana Davidson's death.

Poll : 0 votes