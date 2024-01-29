Where was Alessia Muhaj found? Missing Clearwater girl found safe as Renato Muhaj is taken into custody

Alessia Muhaj, an 8-year-old girl from Florida, who was reported missing in the Tampa Bay region on Monday morning, January 29, has been located safely. Alessia was last seen early on Monday in the neighborhood of the 1700th block of Clearwater Largo Road North, close to the Bayside Court residences, according to sources like Mirror.

Additionally, it was thought that 34-year-old Renato Muhaj was with her. However, according to sources like WPTV, a Largo police spokesperson later on Monday verified that Alessia Muhaj was discovered safe.

It was also informed by the same source that Renato Muhaj had been brought into custody on St. Pauls Drive in Clearwater.

Since Alessia Muhaj was safe when she was located, the amber alert that had been issued for her has been canceled.

Alessia Muhaj has finally been found after a couple of hours when the authorities issued an Amber Alert

Alessia Muhaj, the 8-year-old girl went missing in Florida, and authorities started to worry for her well-being. On Monday, January 29, at approximately 7 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued. The missing child, Alessia Muhaj, was described as a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes, though it was not known how tall she was.

Additionally, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) classified her as "endangered". Moreover, according to the Mirror, a handful of Clearwater and Largo Police officers were seen outside the Clearwater apartments on Bayside Court where she was last seen.

Furthermore, it was believed that she was traveling with her father, Renato Muhaj and that they might be driving a 2017 gold Kia Sportage with the Florida tag EJIJ99. Renato was described by the authorities as a Caucasian male standing six feet tall with brown eyes and hair. According to reports provided by sources like Tampa Bay, the two were last seen 45 miles west of Tampa near Clearwater.

According to WFLA, later, the Largo Police Department stated in a news release released at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Monday, January 29, that it was conducting a death investigation in connection with the Amber Alert in the vicinity of the girl's last known location. Nevertheless, the individual under the death investigation has not been named by the authorities.

However, once the 8-year-old was discovered safe, the authorities were forced to remove the Amber Alert within a few hours. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alessia Muhaj was discovered safe, shortly before 10 a.m. Furthermore, according to the Clearwater Police Department, Renato Muhaj is in custody.

Before Alessia Muhaj was found, the police even requested the locals to keep an eye out after issuing the Amber Alert. Nevertheless, they also requested that if they spot the two or the car, they stay away from them. Rather, the authorities instructed them to call 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774), which is the number for the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, or 911 right away.

In addition, anyone with information regarding Alessia’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

On the other hand, a Facebook post by the Clearwater Police Department claimed that the father is a suspect in a felony battery case that occurred overnight in the 2200 block of Nursery Road in Clearwater. Police also stated that the inquiry was ongoing but provided no other details.

