Where is Alexei Navalny’s funeral set to be held? Russian opposition leader’s team reveals authorities initially threatened to bury him at the prison

On February 16, Alexei Navalny, 47, passed away in an Arctic prison cell. His family campaigned for more than a week to get his body returned to them. They also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having his long-time enemy killed in prison. On Saturday, February 24, the body was eventually given to his mother.

A spokesman from his team, Kira Yarmysh, has now confirmed the time, place and date of the funeral. As per CBS News, addressing the same, Yarmysh announced,

"Alexey's funeral service will take place in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Relieve My Sorrows' in Maryino on March 1 at 14:00. Come early. The funeral will take place at the Borisov Cemetery."

Yarmysh has confirmed that Alexei Navalny's funeral will take place following a farewell service at the Church of the Icon in the Maryino neighborhood of the Russian capital, where Navalny had resided.

As per the Guardian, addressing the funeral, Yarmysh wrote on social media,

“Come in advance.”

Yulia, the widow of Alexei Navalny, stated in a speech on Wednesday, February 28, that she was unsure if there would be a quiet funeral or if those who came to say farewell would be arrested by the police.

Russia's opposition leader passed away, at 47 years old, last week following over three years in prison. According to Hindustan Times, Navalny’s team announced on Friday, February 23, that Russian officials threatened them.

They further said that unless Alexei Navalny's family agrees to a private funeral, he is to be buried on the grounds of the Arctic prison colony where he died.

His team has now declared that Navalny's funeral and burial will occur in Moscow on March 1 following the failure of their hunt for a hall where his followers could say goodbye to him.

On Tuesday, February 27, Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmish said that his team were struggling to find somewhere to hold the ceremony. This is because some funeral homes had claimed they were fully booked, others, however, had declined after learning who the gathering was for.

As per WION, stating the same, Yarmysh posted on social media,

"One place told us that funeral agencies were forbidden from working with us.”

She also urged Navalny's supporters to get to the funeral service early. On the other another close associate of Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, claimed that after his team first located a hall for the funeral service, they were under pressure to have a private memorial service without the public.

As per the Guardian, Zhdanov wrote on X.

“B*stards. They won’t give us the date we want. They won’t give us the hall. Everyone will say goodbye to Alexei anyway.”

On the other hand, Navalny's supporters have claimed that details of his death are still ambiguous. However, Al Jazeera has reported that as per his wife and mother, his death certificate reportedly said that he passed away from natural causes.

Alexei Navalny’s family members have blamed Putin for his murder

Alexei Navalny was the head of Russia's opposition and Putin's most vocal opponent, who recently died. However, his allies have charged Putin with his murder. They have further claimed that the Russian president could not bear the idea of Navalny being released in a possible prisoner swap.

The cause of his death has not been made public yet. Furthermore, Russian officials initially refused to give Navalny's mother, Lyudmila, access to his body. Eight days after his death, they finally released his body.

The Kremlin has been accused by Navalny's family and allies of holding up the body's transfer and using blackmail to get his mother to agree to a private burial that will not be open to the public.