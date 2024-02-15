Where was Ana Knezevich last seen? Florida woman disappears in Spain amid contentious divorce

Ana Knezevich, a 40-year-old resident of Florida and a US citizen originally from Colombia has been missing for 12 days after traveling to Madrid amid a contentious divorce. She was last seen on February 2 at around 10 p.m. at her apartment in Madrid.

Ana Knezevich decided to travel to Europe while going through an acrimonious split from her Serbian husband. The night she went missing, an unidentified individual was spotted vandalizing security cameras and spray-painting them black. Her loved ones are growing increasingly concerned as they received "bizarre messages" from her just before she vanished.

Originally from Colombia, Ana had been temporarily living in Madrid during the divorce proceedings. Her friend, Sanna Rameau, told 7News Miami that Ana had planned to meet a friend a few days into her visit but failed to show up.

The mysterious disappearance of Ana Knezevich in Madrid

The situation took a perplexing turn when her friend, Sanna Rameau, disclosed that a suspicious individual, clad in a helmet, tampered with the surveillance cameras outside and inside Ana's apartment building on the night of her disappearance.

Rameau shared that Ana had initially planned to stay home that night due to the cold weather, but the next day, she received a surprising message claiming that Ana had met someone.

According to the message, they were en route to a summer house located two hours away from Madrid. This sudden change in plans raised immediate concerns among those close to Ana, as reported by The Post.

Despite regularly staying in touch with friends since renting the Madrid apartment in December, Ana's sudden disappearance on February 2 has left her loved ones distressed.

Rameau, who last saw Ana by neighbors on that night, sent her a text but received no response. The following day brought a message from Ana, sharing that she had met a man on the street and was heading to a country home with a weak cell signal.

An uneasy Rameau questioned the decision to go away with a mystery man and asked for the destination's address. The responses from Ana Knezevich's phone were described as peculiar and out of character, leading friends and family to doubt the authenticity of the messages. Rameau firmly stated:

"She has not left on her own. She has been taken against her will, and by who, I don't know."

Family members reported receiving oddly phrased texts in Spanish from Ana Knezevich, deepening their concern for her well-being. Alarmed by her sudden disappearance, relatives contacted the local fire department on Sunday, February 4, requesting a welfare check. Unfortunately, Ana was not at home, and there has been no contact with friends or family since.

Frustration and desperation mount as Ana Knezevich's disappearance continues

As the search for Ana Knezevich, the missing 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident in Madrid, intensifies, concerns are growing over the pace of progress and collaboration between US and Spanish law enforcement. Knezevich's brother, Felipe Henao, expressed his worries about the situation, emphasizing the need for more concerted efforts to find his sister, as reported by The Post.

Henao told Newsnation's Chris Cuomo:

"I know they're doing everything that they can. I wish there was more collaboration between the US and Spanish law enforcement. This is an American citizen that is missing abroad. And I just want my sister back."

As the days pass without resolution, Rameau took matters into her own hands, flying to Madrid to speak with Spanish authorities face to face. However, she expressed dissatisfaction with the response received, prompting her to plead with American officials for assistance.

"I just want her back. I want the American authorities to help. We have an American citizen that has disappeared abroad, and no one in America is doing anything about it."

Ana Knezevich's husband is reportedly in Serbia. The FBI and Spanish authorities are currently conducting a joint investigation and treating this as a missing persons case.

