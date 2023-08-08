Where was Ashley Rankin last seen? Montgomery native's disappearance sparks online concern 

Family and friends of Ashley Rankin have issued a plea for help to locate the missing Montgomery native who mysteriously disappeared on August 4, 2023. Ashley Rankin was last seen on August 4 around 8 am at the Aloft West End Hotel, which is located on West End Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rankin's friends revealed that they have not heard from the Montgomery native for days since she vanished from the Nashville hotel. In multiple Facebook posts friends and family of the 31-year-old woman said that Rankin, who was originally from Montgomery, New York, was visiting Nashville when she vanished without a trace.

Anyone with information leading to Rankin's whereabouts was asked to contact a tip line at hopes alive 845 @ 845-866-0442.

The online community rallied behind Ashley Rankin's family in the wake of her disappearance

In the wake of Ashley Rankin’s disappearance, the online community rallied behind the family of the missing woman who has not been seen since August 4. In multiple social media posts, friends and family implored people to come forward with information pertaining to the case.

As concern for the safety of the missing woman intensified, the online community came together to render support to Rankin’s family. Multiple search organizations including Hope Alive also joined in the search effort.

A friend, identified as Jonathan Sanche, wrote that the missing woman, who was last seen at the Aloft West End Hotel, was wearing a blue and white pinstripe top, and black pants at the time of her disappearance. The post read:

“She has a loving family who miss her dearly and friends that love her and just want to know she is OK. Please if you have any info contact a tip line at Hope Alive 845 @ 845-866-0442 you can remain completely anonymous. We love and miss her dearly. even if you’ve heard something from a 3 party or any past info leading up to this please contact that number or myself.”

In the wake of the impassioned plea for information, several people inundated the page with supportive comments and shared the message to help amplify the news of Rankin’s disappearance. A Facebook user wrote:

“I tagged the hotel and the police dept in Nashville. Ugh I’m so sad and scared for her! Wish I could do more.”

A Facebook user named Dean Perry shared an image of Rankin which was taken the night before she disappeared from a Nashville hotel.

Concerned for the missing woman’s safety, the post on Hope Alive Facebook feed was reshared multiple times, hoping it would generate a lead into Ashley Rankin's whereabouts. A Facebook user shared the post and said:

“I shared with my friends in Nash, she said the Grand Prix was in town so there were thousands upon thousands more tourists than the usual flow. Prayers.”

Another wrote:

"Someone has to have seen something, know something. Please share Hope Alive 845 post and get her face out there. For those down in Nashville or have friends/family down there, please ask them to share. You may get tired of seeing this get shared on my feed, but I'm going to keep sharing until Rose gets answers. Ashley, I hope you're safe and home soon!"

Several others also expressed concern for the safety of the missing woman.

Screengrab via Facebook

Ashley Rankin was described as a 5 ft 5 woman who weighed approximately 120 Lbs with Brown Hair and Blue eyes. Anyone with information was asked to reach out to hope alive 845 @ 845-866-0442.