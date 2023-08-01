Where was Barbora Zdanska last seen? Statewide AMBER alert issued for missing teenager from Daytona Beach

On Monday, July 31, Daytona Beach authorities announced a Statewide Amber Alert for Barbora Zdanska, a 14-year-old who may have been abducted. According to WABI TV, Zdanska was last seen voluntarily getting into a car in the 100th Block of Daytona Beach's Boynton Boulevard. While it appeared that she entered the vehicle without any sign of coercion, she later messaged a family member, indicating that she was being held against her will.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Barbora Zdanska, who was last seen in Volusia County, FL. If you have any information please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or 911. pic.twitter.com/mkFxyFRlRv Please share this tweet!A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Barbora Zdanska, who was last seen in Volusia County, FL. If you have any information please contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or 911. #FLAMBER

Zdanska was described by the Daytona Beach Police as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5'5 and weighs approximately 136 pounds.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jean shorts. Authorities believe she could potentially be in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan with a Florida license plate reading CZ8613.

The timeline of Barbora Zdanska's abduction

According to WESH, surveillance footage in Barbora Zdanska's neighborhood indicated that she entered a Dodge Caravan on the morning of July 31. The vehicle reportedly had two stickers. One was an 'F' for the University of Florida, while the other was a Butterfly on the top-right rear.

Investigators believe that the vehicle either belonged to Zdanska's boyfriend or his family member. WABI TV reported that the missing teen may also be with another 14-year-old, identified as Carlos. No further details about her potential companion have been released.

Sgt. Tim Ehreknkaufer, a spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department, outlined all he knew about the suspected abduction. He said:

"The victim was observed voluntarily getting into a vehicle. The vehicle is believed to belong to a boyfriend or a family member of a boyfriend. The victim was later able to get a message to a family member, indicating that she had been kidnapped."

On August 1, a day after Barbora Zdanska was last seen, Daytona Beach authorities formally issued an Amber Alert for the 14-year-old.

According to CNN, an Amber Alert is typically used either in the case of an abduction or if investigators have reason to believe that the missing person is in danger.

According to the FLDE, the alert was issued for Barbora Zdanska, 14, after she was last seen in the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard on Saturday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert Monday for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from Daytona Beach.According to the FLDE, the alert was issued for Barbora Zdanska, 14, after she was last seen in the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3sQQpZTGxY " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3sQQpZTGxY" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3sQQpZTGxY" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/3sQQpZTGxY

Despite this, authorities have not confirmed whether the people Barbora Zdanska is with intend to harm her or what their motivations are behind leaving with the girl.

Caroline Delannoy, a resident in the area where the child was kidnapped, said the Amber Alert pushed many people in the community to ask around.

Delannoy said:

"We looked through our cameras, and there was a few blue vans that popped up on the cameras, but I'm not sure of anything definite. "It seems to be very safe and a very good neighborhood, but you never know. Crime can knock anywhere."

The case currently remains under investigation by local authorities.