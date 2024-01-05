Where is Bill Clinton now? Ex-president reported to have fled the US on the day of Jeffrey Epstein's documents release

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton left the USA for Mexico on Wednesday (January 3), hours before his name was released as part of the Jeffrey Epstein documents, as per the New York Post.

Trigger warning: This article has references to s*xual abuse and tr*fficking. Readers' discretion is advised.

The news outlet reported that Bill Clinton was smiling and greeting followers in San Miguel de Allende, a small Mexican city, as evidenced by the photos posted on social media by the city’s mayor, Mauricio Trejo Pureco. The post contained a picture of the American politician drinking coffee and shaking hands with passersby, along with a caption in Spanish, which translates as follows:

“Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and kindness of the people."

The mayor of the Mexican city where Bill Clinton was recently seen confirms the same. (Image via X/MauricioTrejoP)

Meanwhile, two sets of documents containing hundreds of information about the Jeffrey Epstein case have been released so far, both mentioning Clinton’s name. Daily Mail even reported that his name came up 73 times so far.

All you need to know about the current location of Bill Clinton

According to the New York Post, Bill Clinton, who was named as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates and identified as Doe 36 from the court documents, is currently living outside the USA, in the neighboring country Mexico.

The 77-year-old was spotted in Central Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende, a small city in the state of Guanajuato. Photos of the former American President were even posted by the city’s mayor on social media in front of the San Miguel Arcangel Parish, according to Daily Mail.

Expand Tweet

Clinton was seen sipping coffee, shaking hands, and talking to Mexicans and tourists who recognized him while taking his afternoon stroll in the city’s main square. Mayor Pureco even welcomed “Mr. President” to his “best small city of the world.”

So far, it remains unclear whether Bill Clinton was on a business trip or simply vacationing in Mexico, or he had entirely other reasons for leaving the USA right before the unveiling of Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Bill Clinton was also seen posing for a picture with former Presidents of Chile and Mexico, Sebastian Pinera and Enrique Pena Nieto, respectively, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on December 29, 2023.

As per Daily Mail, his wife and fellow politician Hillary Clinton (76) also accompanied him. The festive photo was shared by a Dominican Republic hotelier, Frank Elias Rainieri, on social media.

Exploring, in brief, how Bill Clinton’s name has come up in the latest Jeffrey Epstein documents

In December, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of the list of Jeffrey Epstein associates, which was previously redacted for privacy reasons. On January 4 and 5, 2024, two batches of the documents were released where Bill Clinton’s name came up a maximum number of times, aka 73. However, so far, he has not been implicated in any wrongdoing.

In the first set of documents, he was mentioned as one of the flyers on Epstein’s private jet, as evidenced by the flight logs. Not only that, but Johanna Sjoberg’s testimony during a 2016 deposition stated that Clinton “likes them young” – referring to his preference for women. Sjoberg was one of the alleged victims of Epstein's s*x trafficking ring.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, plaintiff and Epstein’s confirmed victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against him and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015, claimed that she met the former President for the first time on Epstein’s private Caribbean Island, where he was holding s*x parties. She even demanded that Bill Clinton be “deposed” during the ongoing suit.

However, records refute her claims, and Clinton’s spokesperson denied that the former President ever visited the island. They also added he flew only four times on his plane between 2002 and 2003, making trips worldwide for his Clinton Foundation work.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Epstein also allegedly visited the White House 17 times when Clinton was in office, as per the presidential logs obtained by Daily Mail. Clinton’s spokesperson said in 2019 that their boss knew nothing about Epstein’s “terrible crimes” and was not in contact “in more than a decade” with him.

Interestingly, Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s younger brother, told the New York Post on Wednesday that his brother once told him in 2016 that he had such incriminating information about the Clintons and the Trumps that could overturn the presidential election.

Thursday’s (January 4) set of documents revealed that Bill Clinton allegedly stormed into the office of Vanity Fair and threatened its employees not to publish any s*x trafficking-related stories about his “good friend” Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. So far, Clinton has not commented anything regarding the allegations at all.