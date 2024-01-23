Where was Breauna Vaughn last seen? Search underway for missing Oregon teen

17-year-old Oregon girl Breauna Vaughn has gone missing in the Estacada-Eagle Creek area near Portland, sparking a frantic search by local authorities and her worried family.

As per KPTV, she left home without essential items like her phone, money, medications, and even a coat, despite the freezing weather.

Local residents in the Elm Road and Lakeshore Drive areas are being urged to review home surveillance footage from last Thursday afternoon between 3:15 and 4:30 pm. The hope is to find clues about her movements, as it is believed she may have been seen getting out of a red 4x4 vehicle and then entering a second vehicle.

Family of Breauna Vaughn shared posts on social media seeking her whereabouts

Family members, including her brother Tyler Vaughn, have taken to social media, posting pleas on Facebook for any information that might lead to Breauna's whereabouts. One such post read,

"Someone knows something! Please help get her home. Any information is helpful."

Breauna was last seen on Thursday, January 18, wearing a black hat, white hoodie, black vest, and dark jeans, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The missing juvenile poster describes her as a 5-foot-6 brown-eyed blonde weighing 115 pounds.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking the public's assistance in locating Breauna Vaughn.

Another Facebook post, shared and updated on January 20, urged people living in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for possible sightings. The poster wrote,

"Please check your recordings from Thursday, January 18th between 3:15 and 4:30pm. Looking for Bree getting out of one vehicle, walking unknown distance nearby and then getting into a second vehicle. She was possibly wearing a white hoodie, jeans and gray heydude shoes and a black backpack."

The post further read:

"Possibly wearing a kimes or lane frost hat and possibly had a black ariat vest over the white hoodie. This is what she was wearing Thursday morning, but she may have changed out of some or all of those clothes so please consider that when looking at the video."

The post also included her brother's phone number for those with information to reach out.

Social media users react to the posts about Breauna Vaughn

As internet users came across the news of the missing teen Breauna Vaughn, they started quickly reacting to it. Several internet users indicated that she might've run from her home because it must have been abusive. Others reacted by saying that they were just praying that she was safe.

It is worth noting that the County Sheriff's Office also said that if anyone has seen her or has information about her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or dial 911.