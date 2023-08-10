Where to buy the Montgomery brawl folding chair earrings? Digital creator designs merch for viral video

On August 6, 2023, a group of white people attacked an African-American security guard in Montgomery after he requested the group's members to relocate their boat. The entire event was videotaped, which revealed that a foldable chair was also used during the brawl. Many of those involved in the brawl were later arrested.

Since footage of the Alabama fight began to spread online, funny memes have taken over social media, and the drama has been followed by plenty of amusement online, including humorous Montgomery fighting gears and accessories. In fact, people can now even buy "folding chair earrings" as folding chair memes took over the internet following the viral Montgomery riverfront brawl.

Many Twitter users like @CyberJoules and @andriedeja came up with their own design of the folding chair and made it into earrings. They are now selling those accessories on Etsy for approximately $6 to $18 or Rs. 500 to Rs. 1500.

The Montgomery Riverfront brawl drew national attention after recordings of the racially charged encounter went viral, garnering millions of views. According to witnesses, the altercation began when the Black security officer sought to clear the pier along the Alabama River so that the Harriott II Riverboat could come to a stop.

Since then, videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with numerous people seen fighting on the dock. However, one fighter drew special notice after it was discovered that they were using a folding chair as a weapon.

The folding chair meme, which refers to the white folding chair used as a weapon during the brawl, has now become extremely popular. Reggie Grey was actually the guy who was seen carrying the chair in one of the viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl videos.

After the incident went viral on social media, amusing Montgomery brawl memes and merchandise have now now hit the internet, and people can now buy "folding chair earrings," which are earrings in the shape of the now popular folding chair.

On Twitter, a digital developer known as @CyberJoules revealed that they had gone so far as to create the folding chair earrings using their 3D printing talents. Another Twitter user, @andriedeja, also did the same. Their products are now available on Etsy.

The evolution of the folding chair

Folding chairs have existed for thousands of years, dating back to the 15th century B.C. in the ancient Rome, Greece, Egypt, and Minoa. However, they were once reserved for only the most important people back then.

Throughout history, several people have improved and patented the folding chair design. In the United States, John Cram received an early patent for a folding chair in 1855. Furthermore, Nathaniel Alexander of Lynchburg, Virginia patented a folding chair on July 7, 1911. Alexander developed his chair to be used in schools, churches, and auditoriums, according to his patent.

His design also incorporated a book rest that could be used by the person in the seat behind, making it perfect for church or choir use. Later, Fredric Arnold designed the first aluminum folding chair in 1947. This type of chair had cloth strapping on the seat and back.

The most recognizable form of the folding chair, however, appears to have been invented by Ralph W. Dick in 1932 on behalf of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based furniture manufacturer, Louis Rastetter & Sons.