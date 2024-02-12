Where to buy Propitious Mango ice cream? Price and all you need to know about the viral TikTok dish

A dessert known as the Propitious Mango ice cream recently went viral on social media after several TikTok users began posting pictures and reviews of the same. Shaped like mango, the popsicle is described as a "hard-white chocolate outer layer with sorbet-like mango on the inside," according to The Focus.

The Propitious Mango ice cream reported comes from China and is currently presumed to be available only in certain Asian supermarkets. However, people living in the USA are able to find it either online or at 99 Ranch Market outlets. That being said, only a few locations across the country have the retailer.

It is worth noting that the ice cream's peach version went viral last year just like the mango one has gone viral right now.

Everything you need to know about the Propitious Mango ice cream

According to food vlogger @yegcravings, who is active on Instagram and TikTok, the Propitious ice cream comes in two flavors and shapes, mango and peach. In its packaging box, the text “Full of blessings every day” is inscribed.

The vlogger found the Propitious Mango ice cream in a pack of 3 at T&T Supermarkets in Edmonton for $10.69 per pack. She said that found them “after almost a year of waiting.” @yegcravings added that the Propitious Mango ice cream was light-flavored, yet stronger than their peach equivalent and has a “unique aftertaste.”

Food influencer @gastronemy took to Instagram to share how she found the Propitious Mango ice cream at 99 Ranch Market for $11.99 per box, with three popsicles inside. She lauded the packaging and said the ice cream was “really good” and “tastes like mango.”

As per The Focus, TikTok user @dzunglewis described the Propitious Mango ice cream as “fuzzy” which looks “like a beauty blender.” The TikToker added that “it went viral because it looks so real.”

Likewise, Emilie with the TikTok handle @emilie.rossignol.arts confirmed via his review post that while the dessert looked like a mango, it smelled like one too.

Besides, the netizen, whose video earned 5.5 million views and more than 500,000 likes claimed that she liked it better than the peach one. She also compared its taste to that of “mango boba milk tea.”

According to Canadian food vlogger r/Markham’s Reddit post, Asia Mart usually has the popsicle available, but it’s currently out of stock.

Sydney-based influencer @bynessa also shared her experience with the ice cream on her Instagram. In her reel, she mentioned that she found it at the Gong Grocer store in Sydney’s World Square Mall. She added that the outer layer was made of white chocolate and the inner layer tasted like a creamier version of mango sorbet.

Other food items that recently went viral across TikTok

Apart from Propitious ice creams, other eatables that went viral on TikTok over the last year include Starbucks Oleato and Coca-Cola Happy Tears.

According to Starbucks Stories & News, Oleato debuted in Italy in February 2023. It went viral after founder Howard Schultz discovered that a spoonful of Partanna extra virgin coconut oil infused with coffee resulted in a new and refreshing drink during his visit to Sicily.

Currently, Starbucks Oleato is available across Italy, the USA, Canada, and cities like Paris, London, Osaka, and Tokyo. It has three flavors, Golden Foam cold brew, iced shaken espresso, and caffe latte as per Business Insider. Its average price is €5.5 to €6.5.

Similarly, Coca-Cola Happy Tears is a limited-edition drink currently available on TikTok Shop only. It was launched earlier this month and tastes like cola infused with a "splash of salty minerals" as per Ad Age.

Those living in the USA and UK can purchase it from February 17, 2024, which is Random Acts of Kindness Day. It will be available as part of a box ensemble priced at $9.99 and will contain two cans of Happy Tears, a t-shirt, a pack of tissues, and stickers.

