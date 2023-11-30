Where in Connecticut did Henry Kissinger live? Childhood and more explored as former Secretary of State dies aged 100 

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, and former Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger tragically passed away at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut. While the grief-stricken family has not revealed any details about his death yet, his consultancy firm, Kissinger Associates confirmed the news of his death, while they also did not state the cause of his death.

However, the statement released did state that Henry Kissinger passed away in his home which is located in the Kent area of Connecticut. As the political scientist, geopolitical consultant, and the 56th United States Secretary of the State passed away, social media users and the people who considered him an idol are sharing tributes and posts on the internet.

The family has not yet released any statement or addressed the death of the political figure, however, Henry Kissinger is survived by his wife, Nancy and their two kids, Elizabeth and David, who were born from Henry’s first wife, Ann Fleischer. As Kissinger passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2023, people are now remembering his contributions to the policy-making of the country.

Henry Kissinger was born in 1923 in Nazi Germany and fled the country in 1938: More details about the former National Security Advisor’s early life revealed

Born in May 1923, Henry Kissinger was a Jewish refugee who fled his country, Germany with his family when he was 15 years old. Born to Paula, who was a homemaker, and Louis Kissinger, who was a school teacher, the family reached New York, where Henry adopted his name as he was born Heinz Alfred Kissinger.

Henry was the elder sibling, as he also had a brother, Walter, who grew up to become a businessman. After moving to New York, Henry enrolled himself in Harvard College and earned his degrees in Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy. Henry Kissinger specialized in American politics and hence played an important role in US Foreign Policy.

He has also stated in many of his interviews that he loved playing soccer when he was a kid and also played for the team SpVgg Furth. Furthermore, in an interview with BBC in 2022, he talked about growing up during the Nazi rule and remembered how he and all of his friends were regularly beaten by the Hitler Youth gangs.

Talking about his childhood, he also stated in the interview how the Nazis’ anti-semitic laws made his father lose his job. Growing up in Washington Heights, Upper Manhattan, Kissinger was part of the German-Jewish immigrant community. Despite quickly adapting to American life, his distinct German accent persisted from childhood shyness that hindered his willingness to speak.

After his time at George Washington High School, he pursued higher education at the City College of New York.

However, his educational journey took a detour in early 1943 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He also worked for American Intelligence and was known for his diplomatic achievements, too. He was also a key member of the team who negotiated an end-to-end deal in the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

As the popular political figure passed away, people remembered him for his wisdom and strategies that shaped American foreign policies. At the moment, the family has not addressed the death of Henry Kissinger.