"Where did Corpse go?": Dream, Karl Jacobs, Valkyrae, and more join fans as they "miss" Corpse Husband

YouTuber and streamer Corpse Husband tweeted out that he was still active doing multiple streams a week despite other streamers and fans commenting that they "miss" him. According to the trend, fans of Corpse Husband are doing this to "troll" him.
With over seven million subscribers on YouTube and 700,000 followers on Twitch, Corpse Husband, aka Corpse, is well known for his unique voice. His baritone vocal quality has attracted many followers to his channel. Often they ask him to say different phrases to get a kick out of it.
Corpse Husband is also a musician who initially rose to fame after posting "Among Us Let's Play" content and horror story narrations that went viral on YouTube.
Where did Corpse Husband go?
On May 15th, Corpse Husband tweeted that he was still active on stream, despite the numerous comments he received claiming that his followers "miss him." Many indicated that they "missed his presence" right after watching him stream. Wanting to discuss the situation, Corpse tweeted saying:
He then began poking fun at the idea by tweeting out another message four hours later. Joining in on the trend, Corpse tweeted out:
Fan reaction to Corpse Husband's tweet
In what could be seen as sarcasm, many fans and other Twitch streamers took to Twitter to play along, telling Corpse that they "miss" him. The trolls include Twitch streamers Dream, Karl Jacobs, Valkyrae, and multitudes of fans. People replied to his Corpse, saying:
Fans enjoyed trolling Corpse, who was still active on all platforms.
Given the size of the fanbase, this troll of Corpse Husband got him trending on Twitter. Those out of the loop regarding the troll were also seeking out information about the streamer's whereabouts.
