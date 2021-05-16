"Where did Corpse go?": Dream, Karl Jacobs, Valkyrae, and more join fans as they "miss" Corpse Husband

YouTuber and streamer Corpse Husband tweeted out that he was still active doing multiple streams a week despite other streamers and fans commenting that they "miss" him. According to the trend, fans of Corpse Husband are doing this to "troll" him.

With over seven million subscribers on YouTube and 700,000 followers on Twitch, Corpse Husband, aka Corpse, is well known for his unique voice. His baritone vocal quality has attracted many followers to his channel. Often they ask him to say different phrases to get a kick out of it.

Corpse Husband is also a musician who initially rose to fame after posting "Among Us Let's Play" content and horror story narrations that went viral on YouTube.

Where did Corpse Husband go?

On May 15th, Corpse Husband tweeted that he was still active on stream, despite the numerous comments he received claiming that his followers "miss him." Many indicated that they "missed his presence" right after watching him stream. Wanting to discuss the situation, Corpse tweeted saying:

everyone: i miss corpse.. i just hope he's doing alright..



me: tweeting every day, posting videos



everyone: it's like he's still here... enjoy your break corpse



me: does multiple streams in a week, constantly in other peoples streams



everyone: i just wonder.. where.. he.. is. — CORPSE (@CORPSE) May 15, 2021

He then began poking fun at the idea by tweeting out another message four hours later. Joining in on the trend, Corpse tweeted out:

i miss corpsetwt... — CORPSE (@CORPSE) May 16, 2021

Fan reaction to Corpse Husband's tweet

In what could be seen as sarcasm, many fans and other Twitch streamers took to Twitter to play along, telling Corpse that they "miss" him. The trolls include Twitch streamers Dream, Karl Jacobs, Valkyrae, and multitudes of fans. People replied to his Corpse, saying:

I miss you corpse — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) May 15, 2021

Hope you’re enjoying your break, king! We miss you <3 — Yuki is Tired (@YukiPookii) May 15, 2021

i miss corpse already it’s like it was just yesterday when he tweeted :/ — Dream (@Dream) May 15, 2021

it’s almost like I can still feel him tweeting rn — elise♡ (@uwuellise) May 15, 2021

no matter what we’ll miss u every second even if u are active — shi! (@tinafilms) May 15, 2021

we literally miss you while you’re streaming . — alexandra (@CORPSEIFY) May 15, 2021

Hoise tomar? Stop exposing us corpse and send me eid money coz it was eid and ppl older than me should give me money 😤 /j — dinoSAR 🇧🇩🇵🇸 (@wildflowersar) May 15, 2021

when the world needed him most.. he vanished — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 15, 2021

Fans enjoyed trolling Corpse, who was still active on all platforms.

mf you literally have “stay” in your header who’s the clingy one now 🙄 /j — mel (@agorapovic) May 15, 2021

corpse tweeted 28 minutes ago i wonder where he's gone — balls (@paricyte) May 15, 2021

Given the size of the fanbase, this troll of Corpse Husband got him trending on Twitter. Those out of the loop regarding the troll were also seeking out information about the streamer's whereabouts.

