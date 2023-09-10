Where was Daniel Khalife found? Britain's most wanted man gets arrested after four days of manhunt from prison escape

Daniel Khalife, one of Britain's most wanted people, was arrested following a four-day extensive search after he fled from a prison kitchen by attaching himself to the underside of a delivery van. According to the statement issued by the police department on September 9, Khalife was taken into custody by a counter-terrorism policeman who pulled the fugitive from a bicycle in the Chiswick neighborhood of west London. This is the region where search operations were refocused earlier in the day.

The former soldier was detained on suspicion of being an escaped prisoner and of being unlawfully at large, according to Commander Dominic Murphy, the organization's top counterterrorism officer, as per PA Media.

While speaking to the reporters, he said:

“He was actually arrested by a plain clothes officer … and he was riding a pedal cycle, so a pushbike, at the time, was pulled off that pushbike by that officer and arrested at that location. Upon being detained by the officer he was fully co-operative and handcuffed and arrested.”

After his arrest, Khalife was seen in footage released by media outlet The Sun, sitting on the ground close to the Grand Union Canal. Daniel Khalife was found along with a sleeping bag, bike, and a Waitrose shopping bag full of food.

PM Rishi Sunak lauded the authorities concerned for arresting Daniel Khalife

Daniel Khalife was in category B jail while he waited to be tried for reportedly setting off a fake bomb and collecting information that terrorists or people who are against the UK could use. The three charges against him have been denied.

As per The Guardian, on September 6, at 7:32 a.m., the Bidfood truck, to which he is thought to have secured himself, departed from HMP Wandsworth. Khalife went missing at 7:50 a.m., was reported to the police at 8:15 a.m., and the vehicle was found near Upper Richmond Road at 8:37 a.m.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lauded the efforts of the officers and the public in searching for Daniel Khalife. While speaking to the media at the recent G20 summit held in Delhi, India, Sunak said:

“I’m very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days, but also to the public, who came forward with an enormous number of leads to help the police in their inquiries.”

Scotland Yard had issued a statement earlier on Saturday morning, noting that the region of south-west London, which is less than five miles away from the jail from where he fled, was the primary focus of their search.

According to the officers, Daniel switched his clothes from the standard prison kitchen uniform - a white T-shirt and red and white gingham pants - to a black baseball hat, black T-shirt, and trousers of a darker hue. The authorities also added that they thought he was carrying a little suitcase or case.

Daniel Khalife's escape prompted a massive police manhunt that included 150 counterterrorism officers. As a result, airports and ports were put on alert, and some passengers experienced delays as additional checks were made. Also, police have been working hard to find out if he had help getting away from HMP Wandsworth.