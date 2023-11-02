Where was Ebony Duncan last seen? Body reportedly found in search for missing Independence woman

44-year-old Ebony Duncan, who allegedly has been missing since September, was found dead on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in the woods. Law enforcement officials believed that foul play was involved shortly after Duncan disappeared. The mother from Independence, Missouri, was last seen leaving her workplace at a senior living facility, Sunterra Springs, on September 6, 2023.

Authorities consider Ebody Duncan's former boyfriend, Charles Smith-Howell's present girlfriend, Keaira Ransberg, as a prime suspect in the disappearance and murder case of Duncan. It was further discovered that Duncan was last seen getting into a car that possibly belonged to Ransberg before she went missing in September.

Remains of Ebony Duncan, a 44-year-old Independence mother, were allegedly found in the woods after the woman disappeared in September

The series of events took place on September 6, 2023, after a 44-year-old mother of two disappeared while she was leaving her job at Sunterra Springs. Duncan allegedly got into a silver sedan that day, and since then, her whereabouts have been unknown.

Police later discovered that the car belonged to Howell's current girlfriend, Keaira Ransberg. Police considered both Howell and Ransberg to be connected to her disappearance.

Meanwhile, Howell, the victim's former lover, has also been charged with illegally possessing ammunition, but he has pleaded not guilty to the charges. After constant search for the missing woman, police finally received a tip, and on October 31, they arrived near E. 83rd Street and Hillcrest Road in Kansas City. Upon arrival, cops found the remains that possibly belonged to Ebony Duncan.

Officer Jack Taylor, the public information officer for the Independence Police Department, spoke about the horrific discovery and said,

"We’re looking at things like height, weight, eye color, hair color, scars, marks, and tattoos."

Expand Tweet

Taylor further spoke about Keaira as being a person of interest in Ebony Duncan's disappearance. He said,

"We feel like she might have some information that may be critical. She’s kind of disappeared. We haven’t been able to locate her."

Authorities are looking for Keaira Ransberg, and her last known address was in Kansas City

According to court documents,

"[Ebony Duncan] confided in a co-worker that a prior intimate partner or ex-boyfriend was threatening to kill her."

According to surveillance footage, digital phone records, and license plate records, police concluded that the victim's ex-boyfriend could be a suspect in the case and be responsible for her disappearance. However, apart from the illegally possessing ammunition charge, Howell does not face charges related to Duncan's disappearance or alleged murder.

Police are now trying to look for Howell's current girlfriend for further questioning.

Authorities have urged the public to contact them if they find any information regarding Ebony Duncan's disappearance and murder. Keaira's description revealed that she was 5 feet tall and weighed about 150 pounds. Her last known home address was in Kansas City, Missouri.

Duncan left behind three adult children, who are currently looking for answers related to their mother's death. The case is now an ongoing investigation.