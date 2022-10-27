Where to find Spirit Halloween costume meme template? Fake ensemble sparks memefest online

A hilarious new trend has taken over Twitter this Spooktober. People have been creating fake Spirit Halloween costume memes and the results are incredibly funny.

Spirit Halloween is an American retail subsidiary of Spencer Gifts. Although they only set up temporarily during the holiday season and sell Halloween costumes, props, and decorations, they sell online throughout the year. They only operate by occupying abandoned and older storefronts during the spooky season.

A Spirit Halloween seasonal storefront (image via Rachel Quednau)

This year, people have begun creating fake costumes by photoshopping their character of choice on a costume packet template.

You can create your own Spirit Halloween meme online and on apps

The hilarious meme, which can be found all over the internet, is quite easy to recreate. For those wanting to join the bandwagon, there are a number of online sites that have ready-to-use meme templates.

The blank meme template is available online (image via Pinatafarms.com & Kapwing.com)

You can use these sites to create your own specific, weird and funny costumes that look like they're being sold at Spirit Halloween. Pinatafarm.com and kapwing.com are two such sites.

All you have to do is enter those websites, choose the template, upload your desired image and text, and share the meme directly to your social media pages. Kapwing even has an erase tool to help you remove the background of your uploaded image to make it look more realistic.

The websites also have their own apps to make meme-making easier, and these are available on the Apple app store and the Google Play store.

Hilarious fake Halloween costumes storm the internet

The Spirit Halloween costume packaging comprises of a plastic see-through casing with the brand's logo at the top. Netizens have photoshopped the most bizarre costume ideas onto the packet. The packaging also has "one size fits most" on it, adding to the hilarity.

It was first started by a Facebook page called Guy Fieri's Post-Ironic Meme Vault when they uploaded a picture of what appeared to be a Guy Fieri costume. The image was photoshopped to mimic the design of the actual packaging used by the company.

Photoshopped costume first began with this Guy Fieri one (image via knowyourmeme.com)

The post went on to get over 10,00 shares, which motivated the internet to create more of the similar memes.

Jhin || IA @chicawubbywoo Can't believe that spirit halloween sells a Markiplier costume Can't believe that spirit halloween sells a Markiplier costume https://t.co/4WwdMTQil5

✨Gondola✨ @ongondola Spirit Halloween has everything these days 🤯 Spirit Halloween has everything these days 🤯 https://t.co/bJmr5vEHnW

🎃Tweetmonger🎃 @DwayneFuhlhage Wow these Spirit Halloween costumes are getting edgy Wow these Spirit Halloween costumes are getting edgy https://t.co/ccNzwAUe8o

Spirit Halloween was founded in 1983 by John Merver when he opened the store in Castro Valley Mall. Spencer Gifts then purchased the store in 1999 and grew to 60 seasonal locations. As of today, according to their website, they have over 1,400 across the United States, making them the largest Halloween retailer in North America.

They sell a variety of things needed for the spooky holiday, including but not limited to animatronics, costumes for men, women, and kids, decorations, wigs, makeup, and accessories.

