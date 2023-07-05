Where was Hayden Klemenok last seen? Search for missing Yosemite National Park hiker intensifies 

On Tuesday, July 4, Yosemite National Park officials announced that Bay Area resident Hayden Klemenok has been reported missing during a hiking trip. According to SFGate, Hayden Klemenok was last seen on the Upper Chilnualna Falls trail on Sunday, July 2. Park officials said that if hikers spot him, they should call the Yosemite Park dispatch.

Officials believe that Hayden Klemenok entered Chilnualna Creek at approximately 2:00 pm local time. They have no leads, and authorities are still unable to identify the circumstances behind his disappearance. The officers and rangers involved in the search have not mentioned the possibility of foul play. It is believed that at one point, he was hiking off-trail near a waterfall.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday afternoon.



Authorities struggle to find any sign of Hayden Klemenok

At the time of his disappearance, Hayden Klemenok had been backpacking with a small group in the Yosemite National Park. At some point, as he went off trail, the other group members lost sight of him. His hiking group said that he was last seen in a brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red T-shirt, blue swimming trunks, and white Adidas shoes.

As park officials failed to find any traces of Klemenok, they asked the public for help. A Yosemite National Park spokesperson has asked for information from anyone who was hiking off-trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall.

Park officials stated:

"Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not."

After Klemenok's disappearance, his family have announced the starting of a fundraiser to help with the expenses of the search effort. The initiative, which had a goal of $20,000, has already reached $21,672 as of July 5. The GoFundMe page notes:

"The efforts of law enforcement, the national park rangers, and Yosemite Search and Rescue Team are greatly appreciated however the outcome of Haydens whereabouts are presumed devastating."

The search effort currently remains underway.

All there is to know about Hayden Klemenok

Fremont Moo @fremont_moo Lots of players to pick from for Player of the Game tonight. After deserving it several times this season, Hayden Klemenok finally gets it all to himself! #WooHooMoo Lots of players to pick from for Player of the Game tonight. After deserving it several times this season, Hayden Klemenok finally gets it all to himself! #WooHooMoo https://t.co/LTFNMNeuNk

As stated on his LinkedIn page, Hayden Klemenok is originally from the Bay Area. For three years, he went to Santa Rosa Junior College, where he played baseball for the Bearcubs. In 2021, he transferred to SDSU, where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in 2023.

After his graduation, Klemenok became a financial analyst at PorchLight Realty. He described himself as being skilled with financial planning and cash flow analysis. He reportedly led an active lifestyle, which included several sports like hiking, weight lifting, MMA, and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

His Instagram profile indicated that he holds a blue belt in the latter at Victory MMA and Fitness in San Diego. He also competed in grappling tournaments in his spare time.

