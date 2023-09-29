Where was the iconic Robin Hood tree situated? Teen arrested for alleged purposeful felling of centuries old sycamore tree

The Northumbria police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after he purposely felled the Robin Hood tree, a historical sycamore tree. Allegedly, the tree had been standing for close to 300 years and was also featured in Kevin Reynold’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. The Robin Hood tree was located next to the Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

After the boy’s arrest, the police even released a statement and claimed that the incident was a “deliberate act of vandalism.” The police said:

“The 16-year-old boy remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries. Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind."

Expand Tweet

The pictures after the Robin Hood tree was felled show how it was cut from the bottom of its trunk, and it now rests on its side on the ground. While the teen is now facing criminal charges, the police are yet to figure out why exactly the teen axed the historic tree.

The police also stated how the action of the boy has caused an “understandable shock and anger throughout the local community.”

“This is an incredibly sad day”: Northumbria Police Superintendent speaks up on the incident

As the 16-year-old boy axed down the 300-year-old historic Robin Hood tree, the authorities were quick to arrest him. While the interrogation still goes on to understand why the boy did so, the police are also dealing with the outrage amongst the masses, as the axing of the tree has hurt the sentiments of a lot of communities.

Kevin Waring, the Northumbria Police Superintendent also spoke up on the matter and said:

“This is an incredibly sad day. The tree was iconic to the North East and enjoyed by so many who live in or who have visited this region.”

Expand Tweet

The Robin Hood tree was a famous spot, as many visitors who came to Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage also visited the tree, as it was considered historic. At the same time, the police also informed that Alison Hawkins was the first one to notice and report that the tree had been axed.

The England police discovered the same on Thursday, during the early hours. As Allison saw the tree, she stated:

“It was a proper shock. It’s basically the iconic picture that everyone wants to see. You can forgive nature doing it but you can’t forgive that.”

The police are now investigating the matter, and also approaching the locals to report what they saw during the early hours in the area.

The Northumbria Police has also appealed to the locals and stated that they should inform the police if they know anything, or get any information about the matter.

Expand Tweet

At the moment, the public is not allowed to visit the site, as The Northumberland National Park Authority has completely sealed the area for investigation. The police have not yet revealed the identity of the 16-year-old boy but have claimed that he is cooperating in the investigation.