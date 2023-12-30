Where was Isabel Lawson found? Former model located after disappearing from treatment facility in Florida

Isabel Lawson, the 24-year-old former model who was reported missing from a Pensacola addiction treatment center, was reportedly found safe in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday. Her being found concluded an extensive search that began on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The New York Post reported that Lawson was first seen on surveillance footage in Mobile, Alabama, at a gas station on Wednesday, one day after she left the treatment center. She was reportedly seen with a homeless man at the gas station whom the Pensacola Police and an anti-trafficking group called The Shepherds got in touch with. However, they couldn't determine her exact location.

It is worth noting that the anti-trafficking group had been assisting Lawson's parents, Anna and Lance in looking for her.

Although Isabel Lawson was spotted in Alabama, as mentioned earlier, she was found in Phoenix, Arizona. However, according to ABC affiliate WEAR News, circumstances around Isabel's discovery have raised some legal complications. As a legal adult, the former model's parents, whose guardianship is only effective in Florida, cannot compel her to return home.

Isabel Lawson found at an undisclosed location

Former model Isabel Lawson was reported missing from an addiction treatment center before the Pensacola Police stated that she was found on Friday. While the police confirmed that she was safe, they didn't disclose the location of where she was found. Citing her status as an adult and her desire for privacy, they respected her wishes to keep the information confidential.

Isabel Lawson's disappearance and discovery highlighted the challenges faced by authorities while locating missing people, especially across states and jurisdictions. Despite these complexities, the local law enforcement, The Shepherds, who were helping the Lawsons, and the community, managed to find the model and bring her to safety.

Isabel Lawson's parents' sleepless nights

Isabel Lawson is described as 5'10" with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at the Circle K on Cervantes Street and North Davis Highway in Pensacola. The former model was reportedly seeking rides from strangers after leaving the treatment center without identification or a cell phone, as reported by WEAR.

Anna Lawson spoke to WEAR News about her daughter and described the latter as a "beautiful young girl" who was kind-hearted and vulnerable. Anna added that Isabel would "probably walk away with anyone."

Lance and Anna Lawson claimed to have spent sleepless nights since their daughter's disappearance. They expressed their fears, emphasizing Isabel's unfamiliarity with Pensacola and her isolation in a place where she knows no one.

Anna and Lance Lawson told WEAR that their daughter had faced mental health challenges and struggled with addiction. They noticed the change in her after she moved to Los Angeles for her modeling career. However, they mentioned that Isabel had been sober for the past six months before her recent disappearance.

Despite Isabel's modeling success, featured in various national and international fashion magazines her parents' primary concern was her safety and well-being.