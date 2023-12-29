Where was Isabel Lawson last seen? Former model with mental health issues disappears from treatment facility

After going missing from a Florida addiction treatment facility, a former model, Isabel Lawson, was last seen in an Alabama gas station with a homeless man. Lawson suffers from mental health issues.

Isabel Lawson, 24, was alleged to have left the addiction treatment facility in Florida's Pensacola without her phone or identification. According to a WEAR report, the model apparently left the center on December 26 and was last seen at a Quick Stop gas station in Mobile, Alabama.

Her mother, Anna Lawson said,

“We’re really concerned about her safety. She has mental health issues. She doesn’t have any identification with her. No phone. Nothing.”

Expand Tweet

Authorities searching for her have shifted their focus to Mobile. The Pensacola Police Department has shared her photos and description online. Her parents told WEAR that although she has been dealing with addiction for years, Isabel has been sober for the last six months.

Isabel Lawson has reportedly been spotted at two gas stations

Authorities are currently urging people to come forward with information on Isabel (Image via Shepherds Rescue organization / The Aware Foundation)

According to the television station WEAR, Isabel Lawson, who shifted to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career after high school, suddenly left the Pensacola treatment center for women on Tuesday.

The report states that since learning that she had slipped out of the facility, her parents, Anna and Lance Lawson, have not slept. NBC station WMTV reported that they said a store employee informed them that they had seen Isabel with an unidentified man. The same employee also informed that Isabel had been requesting rides from strangers.

According to Lance, the employee of the Circle K location in Pensacola recognized Isabel from a news article and got in touch with him, the police, and the Shepherds Rescue Organization, the organization that locates missing persons. The Aware Foundation is also reportedly engaged in the search for the missing former model.

Isabel Lawson’s family told the foundation on Thursday, December 28, that their daughter was last seen with a homeless man at a gas station in Mobile, Alabama, where she was caught on camera.

Additionally, WMTV also reported that her parents further asserted that she might be "child-like and vulnerable" and that since she has been missing, she can travel anywhere with anyone.

“We thought she might try to go to South Florida, but it looks like she's trying to make her way back to Los Angeles," her father said.

He further asserted that even though he knows she's in Los Angeles, he still wants to know precisely where she is because, according to him, it's not a nice place for her to be.

Her mother added,

“She’s from Santa Rosa, so she doesn’t know anyone here [in Pensacola]. She’s not familiar with the area at all,” Isabel’s mother further stated.

Since Lawson vanished, the couple, the Pensacola police, the Aware Foundation, and The Shepherds have been searching for her.

Authorities and the Aware Foundation informed that if anyone has any information on Isabel Lawson, they are requested to call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900. In addition, the Shepherds at (929) 346-3663 and the local police can be contacted by anyone with information regarding Isabel's whereabouts.