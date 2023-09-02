Where was Jerry Bailey last seen? Full scale search ensues for missing hiker at Shenandoah National Park

On Friday, September 1, 75-year-old hiker Jerry Bailey was reported missing to park rangers in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park. According to the Daily Voice, the hiker was last seen on Wednesday, August 30, when he was setting out for a hike near the area of Skyline Drive. Rangers would later find the 75-year-old's backpack at the Pinefield Hut.

In the initial report, Jerry Bailey was described by park rangers as being 5'11 and 180 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Any hikers who see the 75-year-old are urged to inform authorities.

The timeline of the search for Jerry Bailey

According to Jerry Bailey's daughter, Laura Bailey Young, the 75-year-old hiker had plans to walk along the Appalachian Trail. On Friday, September 1, he was formally reported missing after family and friends failed to contact him.

As of Saturday, September 2, authorities have not disclosed any further details about the circumstances of Bailey's disappearance.

On Friday morning, authorities began a full-scale search effort for Jerry Bailey. The initiative involved the efforts of Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. As per WRIC, those involved in the search have requested further resources from the state.

Missing Persons Statistics in American National Parks

According to Strange Outdoors, the US National Park Service is not officially obliged to collate data on the official number of people who disappear in their parks. However, the agency does reportedly maintain records of each person who is believed to have disappeared on their grounds.

In 2017, Search and Rescue (SAR) organizations recorded 3453 missions to rescue missing people. However, if the missing individual is never found, the SAR organization does not record how many missing people's remains are discovered.

According to data provided by the National Park Service, since they began operations in 1916, they have faced over 1,000 missing person cases across America. In an interview with News Nation Now, former Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape Specialist Jessie Krebs said that in several cases, the hikers who go missing are inexperienced with the elements of the outdoors.

Krebs said that while solo hiking can be safe, hikers should inform at least two people about the route they will be taking.

“Tell at least two people before you head out there and, if you can, take a picture of the map and write down the map where you’re planning on going and where you’re gonna be staying each night. Take a picture of all the gear you’re taking, including what signaling devices you’re taking," Krebs said.

As of September 2, authorities have not disclosed how comfortable Jerry Bailey was with the outdoors. However, due to his advanced age, the disappearance has prompted a sense of urgency among park officials.