Where was Jessica Fern last seen? Family issues plea for help in wake of Ridgefield woman’s disappearance

Jessica Fern, a Ridgefield Washington State resident, has reportedly been missing since August 15, 2023, after she left her home in a 2015 Black/Grey Ford Edge car dressed in a flannel long-sleeve button-up shirt and black shorts. In the wake of her disappearance, the missing woman’s family have taken to social media to plead for information that would lead to her whereabouts.

In a Facebook Post, Fern’s husband shared a missing person’s flier imploring for information about his wife, who was last seen at their home in Ridgefield. Fern’s husband also shared that his wife left with their dog Honzo, who is a Tan Irish wolfhound/German Shepard mix, on August 15.

The dog was reportedly found near Surprise Beach on the Vancouver, WA waterfront, after his wife's phone was tracked to the area on August 16. However, the missing woman was not located near the beach.

Fern’s husband, who said that his wife was driving a 2015 Black/Grey Ford Edge with license CCC7734, asked people to contact Ridgefield Police Department if they spot her in the area. Part of the post read:

“Her phone was last tracked to Surprise Beach on the Vancouver, WA waterfront but the phone has not been found. If you spot Jessica or have any information please call the Ridgefield Police Department at 360-887-3556 or my phone at 503-607-7300.”

Family express concerns in wake of Jessica Fern's disappearance

On August 15, Jessica Fern’s family and friends took to social media to plead for help in locating the Washington State native who has been missing since she left her home on Tuesday evening. In a Facebook post, Fern’s family revealed that she left with their dog, who was found the next day wandering around Surprise Beach on the Vancouver, WA waterfront. In an updated post, Fern’s husband Daniel Fern, said:

“Animal patrol picked up our dog Honzo near where Jessica's phone last pinged at Surprise Beach. We are still searching for Jessica.”

Jessica Fern’s husband also asked for volunteers to help out with the search for his missing wife. Daniel Fern said that anyone who wished to assist with the search to congregate at Wild Fin Grill and Twigs Bistro in the common area, Vancouver, WA waterfront, on August 17. He wrote:

“Call for Volunteers: Thank you so much for all your support. Many have asked how they can help. I plan to print additional missing person flyers to pass out tomorrow 8/17 at 11 AM. Meet up between Wild Fin Grill and Twigs Bistro in the common area, Vancouver, WA waterfront. Please let me know if you would like to help.”

The post has been shared multiple times by family, friends and the online community who rallied behind Jessica Fern's husband in his desperate search for his missing wife. Anyone with information on the missing woman’s whereabouts was asked to call Ridgefield Police Department at 360-887-3556.

