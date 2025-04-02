Where is Kid Rock's mini White House located? Singer reveals replica of the U.S. President's residence featuring a golden urinal among others

Kid Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) recently turned heads for wearing a patriotic-themed bedazzled outfit to the White House. On Monday, March 31, 2025, the White House's official X account shared pictures from the musician's recent visit to meet President Donald Trump.

It featured the artist standing next to Trump near the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. Ritchie can be seen wearing a bright red shirt and pants embellished with shiny artworks of the American Flag, stars, and eagles. The outfit had the number 250 on it, referencing the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

As the outfit sparked discourse online, the Sun reported on Kid Rock's home—a mini replica of the White House located atop a hill outside Nashville, Tennessee. Per the outlet, the musician spent almost two decades building his 27,000 sq ft estate, which features amenities like a golden urinal and even has its own gas station.

"He's put a great deal of thought and energy to all the details"—Tucker Carlson while touring Kid Rock's home

Per the NY Post, Kid Rock's home first went viral in 2022 when he gave former Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson a tour. A video of the tour showed the estate perched atop a hill, allowing for sweeping views of Nashville, and the inside of the home featured eclectic interiors. He suggested that the entire property was about 200 acres.

"He's put a great deal of thought and energy to all the details, very much including the bathroom," Carlson noted.

Expand Tweet

At the time, Kid Rock told Carlson that country singer Zac Brown helped find him a gold-leafed bed featuring ornate details and a brass eagle that currently sits on the roof pediment. Rock elaborated that he traded "old gas signs" with Brown in exchange. Per the singer, he had the eagle gold-plated.

According to the Sun, Kid Rock's mini White House includes a gas station, a barber shop, and a church. The Cowboy hitmaker even has a giant U.S. flag hoisted atop the structure. Further, one of the highlights of the home is its opulent bathroom that boasts a golden urinal and a matching toilet and shower.

Per the NY Post, the actual White House has sixteen bedrooms, but Rock's abode reportedly only has two; this, however, remains unconfirmed. The remaining rooms in the house are allegedly dedicated to partying. During Carlson's tour, the singer revealed he refurbished a shooting range into a bowling alley.

Kid Rock and Donald Trump at UFC 296: Menifield v Jacoby - Source: Getty

According to the outlet, former NFL star Derek Wolfe, who had the opportunity to visit Rock's home, called it "the wildest sh*t you’ve ever seen."

Rock recently made headlines for storming off the stage after he felt that the audience was not clapping enough. The incident took place at Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville bar in February.

The artist took the stage to celebrate Bon Jovi member David Bryan’s birthday. While performing Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Proud Mary, he abruptly stopped and urged the crowd to clap. While the audience complied, a minute later, Rock stopped again, cursed at the bar patrons, and stormed off the stage.

Rock has not publicly commented on the incident.

