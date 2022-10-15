Where does Mark Wahlberg live in Nevada? Actor leaves $90 million LA mansion to give his family "a better life"

On an episode of The Talk that aired on Tuesday, October 11, American actor Mark Wahlberg announced that he will be moving states in order to give his family "a better life."

The Ted actor revealed that he has "packed up" his $90 million mansion in Los Angeles, California and is en route to Nevada, where he will be staying at Summerlin, just outside of Las Vegas.

Opening up about the struggles of living in California, where he claims he made "only a couple of movies" during his stay, Wahlberg said that the move will help him focus on his family and aid their dreams. He said:

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

Mark Wahlberg (image via Getty Images)

Wahlberg is married to Rhea Durham, and the couple have four children together. Their eldest child, Ella, is 19, sons Michael and Brendan are aged 16 and 14 respectively, and the youngest is 12-year-old Grace.

Mark Wahlberg hopes to make his Nevada house a destination for "Hollywood 2.0"

Owing to rising taxes, spiking levels of crime in major cities, and growing problems with homelessness, Wahlberg is the latest to join several other high-profile celebrities in the exodus from California.

In April, Wahlberg listed his 30,500 square-foot Beverly Hills estate for $87.5 million, a massive increase from the $8.25 million that he paid to purchase it in 2009. The mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a home theater, a wine cellar, and a separate guest house. That apart, it also includes a golf course, a skate park, and a tennis court.

Wahlberg's Beverly Hills mansion (image via Anthony Barcelo)

Wahlberg's new home in Summerlin, just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, cost him a whopping $15.6 million when he bought it in July earlier this year. The 2.5 acre block of land on the property will be used for a "state-of-the-art studio." During an August interview with Beond TV's Lights, Camera, Vegas, the actor also spoke about his plans to create a "Hollywood 2.0" at his new estate.

The Massachusetts-native's move to Nevada is pinned on hopes that the legislation there will enable him to earn a tax credit from the state, which would considerably ease the creation of the studio he has proposed.

As per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mark Wahlberg made another purchase in August this year, when he bought a $14.5 million bungalow at the Summit Club. Both lands bought by him are adjacent to the other.

Other details about Wahlberg's Beverly Hills estate

The Wahlberg family in 2014 (image via Amanda Schwab)

Mark Wahlberg's Beverly Hills property, which does not have any buyers yet, is located just below the famous Mulholland Drive. The Daily Mail reported that some of the A-listers in the mansion's neighborhood include Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington, Justin Beiber, and more.

The mansion itself comes with a two-story entranceway, a stunning foyer, marble flooring and wood-panelled walls.

It also includes a grotto with several pools, an addition commissioned by Wahlberg himself.

With no state taxes and low property taxes, Nevada has seen an influx of wealthy proprietors in recent times. Renowned personalities who have chosen to move to the Silver State include Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Matt Damon, Ozzy, and Sharon Osbourne. Mark Wahlberg is the latest to jump aboard this bandwagon.

