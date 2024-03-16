Where was Mauricio Reyes last seen? Family issues plea for help amid Houston teen's disappearance

The family of 16-year-old Houston teen Mauricio Reyes is trying to find him after he disappeared more than a week ago from the Channelview area. In a Facebook post, KHOU journalist Anayeli Ruiz said Mauricio Reyes, who has developmental issues, was last seen on February 25, 2024, in the 900 block of Heathfield Drive Channelview area waiting for his father - who is a contractor - outside a home.

Ruiz wrote that when Reyes' father returned to the van, his son was gone.

In a post on X on March 13, 2024, the Harris County Sheriff’s office issued a plea for information that would help locate the missing teen with an undiagnosed mental health condition.

They wrote:

“Help us locate Mauricio Reyes, 16, last seen on Feb. 25, 2024, in the 900 block of Heathfield Dr., in Channelview. He has an undiagnosed mental health condition. Call 713-755-7427 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-8477.”

Mauricio Reyes had recently moved to Houston from Atlanta

In an exclusive interview with KHOU, Mauricio Reyes' father, Jose Reyes, said his son, who had recently moved to Houston from Atlanta, had been missing for nearly three weeks before he asked for help in locating him.

Reyes said he was looking for work when he left his son alone in the car. Upon returning, he saw his son had vanished and the passenger window was broken. Speaking in Spanish, the missing teen’s father said his son had a mental disability that had delayed his development.

Jose Reyes told the network he had initially filed a missing person’s report with Houston PD but the case was closed after the department determined it was outside their jurisdiction. The case was then picked up by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Reyes' cousin, Anderson Moriera, told FOX 26 the family were concerned about the teen’s safety.

"We're really worried about him because we don't know where he is. If he has any food. It's really concerning for us. It's been heartbreaking for us since he's 16 years old, and he doesn't know anyone here."

Moriera expressed concern about the missing teen's unfamiliarity with the Houston area, saying he had recently moved to the city. He then urged people with information to contact the family or the police.

"If someone saw him by any chance or somebody has him or someone is helping him they can contact us or the police at 911. Our family is very concerned."

Reyes is described as a Hispanic boy, standing 5′5″ tall, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray jeans and sandals. Anyone with information is urged to contact (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers.