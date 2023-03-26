Where has Mike Greenberg been? Illness explored as wife provides update on ESPN host's heart procedure

Popular sports broadcaster Mike Greenberg left netizens worried when he underwent cardiac ablation a few days ago. His wife Stacey has now taken to social media to give an update on his condition as Greenberg is currently at his residence recovering from a heart procedure.

Stacey shared a picture featuring Mike and his pet dog and mentioned that he had a cardiac ablation on Monday and "recovery is slow." She and Mike both also thanked individuals online who have been sending their best to the duo as the popular broadcaster recovers from his health scare.

"Recovery is slow" - Mike Greenberg's wife provides updates on her husband's condition

Mike Greenberg is known as the host of different shows (Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

On March 23, 2023, Stacey shared a picture featuring Mike Greenberg and his dog and addressed fans' concerns as she wrote:

"For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he's not great at that! We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages."

StacyGSGreenberg @StacyGSG

"Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he's not great at that!"

"We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages."

In another picture she shared, Mike was seen working while sitting on his sofa. Stacey mentioned it was the second day of his recovery and also suggested that he has not stopped working.

StacyGSGreenberg @StacyGSG

"Or, as Greeny calls it,

NFL Draft Prep.

Send help."

Greenberg himself then took to social media to pen down a tweet to thank everyone for their best wishes. He also expressed his gratitude to his wife for the "kindness" she had shown him all week.

He wrote:

"I'm sure I'll say something ridiculous that makes you yell at me again soon enough, but please know I will never, ever forget the kindness we've been shown this week."

Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny



"I'm sure I'll say something ridiculous that makes you yell at me again soon enough, but please know I will never, ever forget the kindness we've been shown this week."

Back in December 2022, Mike Greenberg was absent from his show Get Up! for some time, which raised concern among his fans. He later revealed in a tweet that he would not carry out his duties for some time as he has suffered a "little setback." ESPN Radio afternoon duo Chris Canty and Chris Carlin hosted Greeny while Dan Graziano filled in for Get Up!

Greenberg has been active on ESPN Radio since 1996, where he hosted ESPNEWS. He has continued to host various other shows like Golic and Wingo, Get Up!, and Greeny.

Cardiac ablation is a procedure to treat issues related to heart rhythm

According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiac ablation is a procedure that involves the use of heat or cold energy to create minor scars in the heart to block irregular electrical signals and restore a typical heartbeat. This treatment can be helpful to correct issues related to heart rhythm (arrhythmias).

The procedure is done with thin and flexible tubes known as catheters, which are inserted via veins or arteries. This process might be recommended if someone has tried to treat arrhythmia with medications, had side effects resulting from the medications, has certain kinds of arrhythmia responding to ablation, and has a high risk of complications from arrhythmia.

The procedure also involves several risks like bleeding or infection at the place where the catheter is inserted, blood vessel damage, heart valve damage, slow heart rate, blood clots in the legs or lungs, stroke or heart attack, narrowing of the veins, damage to the kidneys, or death.

Following cardiac ablation, there is a chance that the irregular heartbeat might return. In that case, an individual can undergo the procedure again and sometimes, they might need to take heart medication based on the type of arrhythmia.

Fans continue to send their best to Mike Greenberg as they hope he recovers well and returns to action.

