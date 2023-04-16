Where is Monaleo from? Details explored as rapper and boyfriend Stunna 4 Vegas announce pregnancy

American rapper Monaleo, 21, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures on April 15 to reveal that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Stunna 4 Vegas. In the photos, the Miss U Already rapper can be seen dressed in a pink dress, showcasing her baby bump

Designed by Di Petsa, the gown featured an opening at her tummy to reveal her baby bump along with a high slit on her right leg. The pictures featured several pink flower arrangements with a cloudy sky backdrop behind them.

To complete her look, Monaleo, who is from El Paso, Texas, wore three enormous silver bangles on each hand, a silver necklace, and silver dazzling stilettos that snaked up over her ankles.

Monaleo's boyfriend Stunna 4 Vegas also announced the exciting news on his social media handle

Monaleo was not the only one excited about the big news. Her boyfriend Stunna 4 Vegas also took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post announcing the pregnancy; the soon-to-be-father shared a series of pictures, one of which featured an ultrasound of the baby.

Screenshot of Stunna 4 Vegas' Instagram post.

In the caption, Stunna 4 Vegas expressed his love for his unborn baby while adding that they would share the kind of bond he had always wanted from a father:

"I appreciate you & your mama for changing my life right on time I can go on & on moral of the story is it’s all about you kid nothing matters anymore you the top priority."

Born on April 24, 2001, Monaleo hails from Missouri City. She rose to prominence with her 2021 viral song, Beating Down Yo Block, a post-breakup song that was sampled from Yungstar's 1999 song Knockin Pictures Off the Wall.

Since she first started making songs, Monaleo has also been known to be a role model for women and a feminist. She is a supporter of mental health; the 21-year-old has also had to deal with depression and social anxiety in the past.

While speaking to Vulture in November 2022, the rapper revealed that she was in a "bad" mental state after she began studying at the High School for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice and had to do an internship at an actual mortuary:

"I was going to school, sleeping on couches. I didn’t have a car and I didn’t have a job. And through this post-breakup experience, it was f***ing tearing my insides apart just going to school every day. I was just in the worst state I’ve ever seen myself in."

As per her Spotify bio, she continually encourages good health and develops fresh ideas for meaningfully interacting with her friends. The description further states that through her work, Monaleo displays this vulnerability alongside confidence and strong feminism.

