Where is Olena Couzens now? Wayne Couzens' wife has flourished in her career as microbiologist since husband was convicted of Sarah Everard's murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of r*pe and murder. Reader's discretion is advised.

Olena Couzens is the wife of former cop Wayne Couzens, who was arrested for the r*pe and murder of Sarah Everard in September 2021. After the unfortunate incident, Olena has continued to live her life in the same family home she shared with Wayne, raising their children in the same locality in Deal, Kent.

The Daily Mail praised the native Ukrainian for “keeping the family name for her two children’s sake” and “remaining in the marital home to continue her job” after Wayne was jailed for life. According to the news outlet, Olena Couzens works as a microbiologist in Deal, Kent, and is going to be a key speaker at a scientific conference in the coming week.

The exploration of Olena Couzen’s life following her husband’s imprisonment comes after the BBC documentary – Sarah Everard: The Search for Justice – aired on March 5, 2024.

Olena Couzens is a microbioloigist and continues to live in Wayne’s family home in Kent after her husband’s arrest

Speaking to the Daily Mail about Olena Couzens, a source who lives near their family home, expressed their admiration for her. The source shared how everyone on the street looked out for Olena. They further said:

“She’s remained incredibly stoic through the nightmare that’s been the last couple of years. If it was me, I’d have changed my name, had a complete make-over and moved far, far away. But she and the kids have stayed put. She still lives in the same house, drives the same car and her children still go to school locally.”

The source also mentioned the couple owned two French bulldogs, Napoleon and Josephine, and neighbors often spot Olena walking on the street with one of the two pets.

While Couzens maintains a much lower profile now, she “doesn’t hide away”. The source also claimed that Olena, a mother of two, was also a “victim” of her husband’s crime. He left his own family life “torn apart” in the wake of his crimes.

Talking to MailOnline two years ago about her “horror at what Couzens had done,” Olena Couzens revealed:

“If I had any idea what was going on in Wayne’s head, none of this would’ve happened but I didn’t know anything. I can’t comprehend it because he never once previously showed any glimpse of violence, he was never that way. I’m just as puzzled as everyone else.”

She added:

“I saw nothing wrong. He had a beautiful family, a good house… what else did he need? I’m constantly asking myself ‘where did I miss the signs?’ How on earth could this have happened?”

According to Daily Mail, Olena Couzens works as a biocompatibility assessor in Deal, Kent, and is also a member of the British Standards Institution and the British Toxicological Society. Couzens is due to attend a major scientific event on March 13 and 14, where she’ll be delivering a speech on biocompatibility assessment.

In the pre-publicity of the event, Olena is described as “an experienced biocompatibility assessor specializing in risk assessment of medical devices for the US, EU, and other worldwide submissions.”