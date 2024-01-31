How to get High-Grade Medical Supplies and cure Weakened Pals in Palworld

Your Pals might often lose Sanity points, and they get depressed and Weakened if your camp working conditions are not up to the mark in Palworld. While there are ways to improve Pal's morale by making beds and hot springs, you cannot cure those already depressed and Weakened like this.

You will need to get a special item called the High-Grade Medical Supply, which will help you cure the depressed Pals.

You can determine Pal's status by going to their Base info or checking out the Pal screen. If a Pal is Weakened, make High-Grade Medical supplies and use them to restore their health.

How to get High-Grade Medical Supplies in Palworld

There are two ways by which you will be able to get High-Grade Medical Supplies in Palworld:

Purchase it from a merchant

Craft it

You can purchase the item from a merchant by spending X3000 Gold. These NPCs are located all over the map. However, getting the item from them is not exactly recommended.

Now, to craft High-Grade Medical supplies, you must first make the Medieval Medicine Workbench. This is unlocked when you get to Technology Level 12 and can be constructed by using the following resources:

x30 Wood

x5 Nails

x10 Paldium Fragments

Now, use the crafting menu here and make High-Grade Medical supplies. However, you will need the following ingredients for it:

x5 Ingots (made by spending x10 Ores at a Furnace)

x5 Horns (Acquired as a drop from a with Horns like Eikthyrdeers).

x2 Bones (Acquired as a drop from a Pal like Vixy, Anubis, Bushi, Cawgnito, etc.)

Once you have the item, you just need to feed it to a Pal with a Weakened Ailment to cure them of depression and low Sanity points.

How to automate medicine making in Palworld

You can automate the entire medicine crafting process by assigning a Pal with a Medicine Production Work Suitability Trait to the Medieval Medicine Workbench.

Here is a list of all the Pals that have the trait:

Lifmunk

Flopie

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Robinquill Terra

Beegarde

Bristla

Elizabee

Lovander

Katress

Sibelyx

Petallia

Vaelet

Felbat

Lyleen Noct

Lyleen

Once you have assigned these Pals to the workbench, they can automatically produce medicine for the rest of the camp as long as there are enough resources for it.

