Where to stream the 38th Golden Disc Awards online? Lineup and all you need to know

The 38th Golden Disc Awards, scheduled for Saturday, January 6, 2024, has been highly anticipated by K-pop fans across the world. Unfortunately, the awards program will not be accessible on YouTube this year. Hellolive will be the exclusive provider of global live streaming via the hellolive app and website.

By providing real-time live streaming from the red carpet to the major stages, hellolive hopes to become the eyes and ears of K-pop fans all over the world who want to see the ceremony firsthand. It will be webcast with several language subtitles for fans worldwide.

As per reports, the red carpet event starts at 19:00 KST (PM) (Korean Standard Time). At 20:30 KST (PM), after the red carpet event, the main ceremony will begin.

It is important to note that the replay of the ceremony will be available on January 7, 2024, at 09:00 KST (AM), and subtitles will be provided for the same.

Where to stream the 38th Golden Disc Awards online?

The 38th Golden Disc Awards will be exclusively streamed LIVE on hellolive.tv. The LIVE streaming, however, excludes South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia.

Viewers can purchase the 'All In One Package' from the hellolive.tv website. The package includes LIVE streaming of the red carpet event along with streaming of the awards ceremony. A real-time AI subtitle service will be provided for a seamless viewing experience.

The 'All In One Package' also includes a replay of the show. This package can be purchased for $3.9, and the replay option can be used for up to 5 consecutive days from the day of the event. The replay feature will be available from January 7, 2024, to January 11, 2024, until 11.59 PM KST. This feature does not support AI-generated subtitles for watching.

Additionally, there may be certain modifications and excluded scenes in the Replay option because of copyright concerns.

K-pop artists lineup at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards

Since its founding in 1986, the yearly award event has served as a venue for listeners to learn about and support Korean musicians, giving them more visibility and acclaim. Its long-standing award ceremony has made a significant contribution to the growth and promotion of the Korean music scene.

Scheduled to take place in Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia, this year, actors Cha Eun-woo and Sung Si-kyung will be hosting the ceremony. The first lineup of performers at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards includes Seventeen, New Jeans, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, and STAYC.

The second lineup of K-pop performers at the award ceremony includes LE SSERAFIM, Parc Jae Jung, BOYNEXTDOOR, IVE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), LA POEM, KEENA (FIFTY FIFTY), and YB.

K-pop fans eagerly anticipate the yearly award event, which is presented by Ilgan Sports and JBTC Plus and honors several up-and-coming and well-known singers in the region. Owing to its enormous popularity and grandeur, fans believe it's the ideal platform for artists to connect with a global audience.

It is one of the award events that K-pop fans genuinely believe give credit to the musical releases of K-pop artists, given its long list of nominations.