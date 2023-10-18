Where did Suzanne Somers live? Late actress's family comes together to celebrate her birthday days after passing

Suzanne Somers lived in Palm Springs and passed peacefully here at her home on October 15 after a long battle with breast cancer. Two days later, on October 17, the Three's Company's actress family gathered together to celebrate her 77th birthday.

An Instagram post shared on Somers' official account captures a heartwarming family moment. In the photo, Somers' husband, Alan Hamel, and their son, Bruce Somers Jr., are joined by their grandchildren as they gather around a heart-shaped birthday cake adorned with flickering candles. The family is joyfully singing songs of celebration.

Along with the post, the family thanked her fans in the caption saying;

Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne. So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives.

The family also welcomed her fans to pay respects to the late actor by sharing a link to a "tribute book."

We have set up a Tribute Book at SuzanneSomers.com (direct link in bio) and we would greatly appreciate it if you would add your comments. It helps for us to hear how her legacy of love lives on in all of you.

Before her passing, Sommers in an interview with People Magazine had revealed how she planned to celebrate her birthday. She talked about planning to be with her "nearest" and "dearest." She also went on to say;

"I heard Caroline is making her famous short rib tacos and I have asked for copious amounts of cake," Somers said. "I really love cake."

Before the birthday celebration, Hamel, 87, told the People Magazine, for their week's issue which is all set to celebrate Somers' life and legacy;

“We actually toasted, last night we had I think 12 of us here and we all toasted Suzanne. I'm sure we'll do something today. I'm positive we'll do something today. I don't know what it'll be, but it'll involve a lot of cake because Suzanne was crazy for cake."

Suzanne Somers' grandchildren addressed birthday cards to their beloved "Zannie"

Before her passing, The Three Company's granddaughter Violet Summers and Camelia Sommers penned down their love and affection for their "Zannie."

Camelia Somers', her other granddaughter, calls her "My different kind of grandma" in an Instagram post.

Many fans also took to social media to mourn the late actor, while some fans remembered her for her "Serial Mom Cameo" others went on to remember her for her books on health.

Somer's death was confirmed by R. Couri Hay, her longtime publicist who shared a testament to the People Magazine on behalf of her family on October 15. Hay wrote,

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

He also added that her family had gathered to celebrate her birthday on October 16. But, they will now celebrate her extraordinary life.