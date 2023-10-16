Alan Hamel pens an emotional letter to wife Suzanne Somers hours before her death

On October 15, 2023, the cherished actress Suzanne Somers passed away at age 76. She breathed her last after her long battle with breast cancer, one day shy of her 77th birthday.

In a touching and emotional gesture, her husband Alan Hamel, 87, presented his beloved wife with a handwritten love poem, in all caps, as an early birthday gift. As per a report by People, she read the note the night before she "died peacefully in her sleep."

As per the publication, he described his love for his wife in one word, 'us,' as he wrote:

“I’M BACK TO FEELINGS. THERE ARE NO WORDS. THERE ARE NO ACTIONS. NO PROMISES. NO DECLARATIONS. EVEN THE GREEN SHADED SCHOLARS OF THE OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS HAVE SPENT 150 YEARS AND STILL HAVE FAILED TO COME UP WITH THAT ONE WORD. SO I WILL CALL IT, ‘US’, UNIQUELY, MAGICALLY, INDESCRIBABLY WONDERFUL ‘US’.”

Alan Hamel's last letter to Suzanne Somers was all about the word love

Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel were reportedly together for 55 years and spent 46 years together as a married couple. Hamel crafted a handwritten love letter for his wife as an early birthday present, which he presented to her just one day before her passing, offering words of adoration and gratitude.

As per People magazine, Hamel penned a note about the word 'love.' He beautifully described the myriad of ways in which love was an integral part of the couple's lives. From emails and Netflix shows to sweet treats and shared moments, Alan captured the essence of love's diverse expressions as he wrote:

"LOVE I USE IT EVERY DAY, SOMETIMES SEVERAL TIMES A DAY. I USE IT AT THE END OF EMAILS TO MY LOVING FAMILY. I EVEN USE IT IN EMAILS TO CLOSE FRIENDS. I USE IT WHEN I’M LEAVING THE HOUSE."

He continued:

"THERE’S LOVE, THEN LOVE YOU AND I LOVE YOU!! THEREIN LIES SOME OF THE DIFFERENT WAYS WE USE LOVE. SOMETIMES I FEEL OBLIGED TO USE LOVE, RESPONDING TO SOMEONE WHO SIGNED LOVE IN THEIR EMAIL, WHEN I’M UNCOMFORTABLE USING LOVE BUT I USE IT ANYWAY. I ALSO USE LOVE TO DESCRIBE A GREAT MEAL."

He went on to shed light on the "brand of love" he feels for his wife and stated that words could not begin to describe his feelings for her.

“I COULD GO ON AD INFINITUM, BUT YOU GET IT. WHAT BRAND OF LOVE DO I FEEL FOR MY WIFE SUZANNE? CAN I FIND IT IN ANY OF THE ABOVE? A RESOUNDING NO!!!! THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE AND I EVEN USE THE WORD APPLICABLE ADVISEDLY. THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN’T EVEN CLOSE," he continued.

Hamel concluded by stating that a single word, 'us,' could be used to express the uniqueness of their love.

Suzanne Somers's lasting accomplishments

Suzanne Somers, a multifaceted talent known for her roles as an actress, author, and fitness guru, embarked on her acting career in the late 1960s and early 1970s, making appearances in TV shows like The Love Boat and One Day at a Time. Her breakthrough came in 1977 when she portrayed Chrissy Snow in Three's Company, a role she held for five of its eight seasons.

After a hiatus from the screen, during which she performed in Las Vegas, she made a triumphant return to acting in the early 1990s as she took on a lead role in Step by Step, which spanned seven seasons. She also co-hosted Candid Camera, hosted her talk show, The Suzanne Show, and made a memorable appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Apart from her acting career, Suzanne Somers also established a multimillion-dollar fitness empire and authored self-help books on wellness and weight loss. In 2019, she ventured into the beauty industry as well.

The family will reportedly organize a private burial for Suzanne Somers this week and a memorial service will be scheduled for November, as per People.