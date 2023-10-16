Who was Suzanne Somers married to? All about her love life and kids as 'Three's Company' star dies aged 76

Actress, singer, author, businesswoman, and health spokesperson Suzanne Somers passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 15, the day before her 77th birthday. The news was first reported by PEOPLE, which stated how she died peacefully at her Palm Springs home, surrounded by family and friends.

The cause of her demise was an aggressive form of breast cancer which she suffered from for over two decades. Suzanne Somers’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, issued a statement on behalf of her family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

The publicist also added that Suzanne Somers was always working and dreaming, and was “very engaged right to the end” and included all her family members - including her children, stepchildren, and grandchildren - in her business.

As per PEOPLE, a private family burial will happen this week, followed by a memorial service in November.

For those unaware, Somers was married to Canadian entertainer Alan Hamel. According to ET, Hamel gave Somers an early birthday present – a handwritten love poem, wrapped in her favorite pink peonies for her 77th birthday.

Suzanne Somers was married twice

Suzanne Somers tied the knot with Bruce Somers in 1965. The same year, the couple was blessed with a son named Bruce Jr. However, the marriage ended in 1968.

Between 1967 and 1970, Somers played the role of a prize model in the game show Anniversary Game, on the sets of which she met host Alan Hamel. After a few years of dating, the duo got married in 1977. Hamel, now aged 87, was a longtime Canadian TV host, actor, and producer.

While Suzanne Somers and her second husband did not have any children, Hamel had a son named Stephen and a daughter named Leslie from his first marriage to Marilyn Shapiro. As per PEOPLE, Somers was close to her own son Bruce Jr. as well as her two stepchildren. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, three boys and three girls.

As per US Magazine, Somers and Hamel initially had a tumultuous marriage because of their respective kids, but eventually, they all became part of one family.

Exploring the life and career of Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers was born and raised as Suzanne Marie Mahoney in San Bruno, California, and was the third among four siblings who grew up in a working-class Irish-American family.

After graduating from the San Francisco College for Women, Somers began as a part-time actress such as in 1970s films American Graffiti and Magnum Force. However, she rose to fame with the role of Chrissy Snow on the ABC sitcom, Three’s Company, which ran from 1977 to 1984. Later, she also had significant roles in the sitcoms, She’s the Sheriff and Step by Step.

The actress also made her Broadway debut with a one-woman show called The Blonde in the Thunderbird, based on her own life in the summer of 2005. She was also the host of the 2012 talk shows, Suzanne Somers Breaking Through and The Suzanne Show. She earned an Emmy nomination for the latter.

Somers was also an accomplished writer who wrote two autobiographies, four diet books, a book of poetry, and some self-help books including the famous Ageless: The N*ked Truth About Bioidentical Hormones in 2006.

Besides being a cancer activist who promoted alternative treatments, she was also an entrepreneur having health and beauty businesses, including the popular exercise equipment, ThighMaster, which she co-founded with her husband.