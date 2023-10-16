What is Hyperplasia? Suzanne Somers' cause of death and health struggles through the years explored as actress dies aged 76 

Popular actress Suzanne Somers recently passed away on October 15, 2023. Somers' publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed the news and shared that the actress passed away after struggling for a long time with breast cancer. Hay claimed that Somers “passed away peacefully at her home,” and was battling the disease for 23 years.

The news of Suzanne Somers' passing came just a few months after her husband revealed that the actress' breast cancer had returned and was becoming aggressive. He also shared that she was around 50 when she was first diagnosed with cancer and had also suffered from hyperplasia in her 30s.

Hyperplasia refers to a medical condition that is characterized by an increase in the production of cells in the body. As per Blue Net Hospitals, the condition can arise due to viral infections:

“Hyperplasia is the increase in the production of cells in a healthy organ or tissue; it can be physiological or pathological. Physiological hyperplasia is harmless; it can occur at a specific point in life, such as in some cases of pregnancy. It can be hormonal or as a result of increased secretion of any hormone.”

Suzanne was extremely popular among her fans, as she was well-liked for her roles in Three’s Company, Match Game, Zuma Beach, and Step By Step. Throughout her career, she has also authored some books, which include her autobiography, diet books, and a few books of poetry.

Suzanne Somers battled hyperplasia, a condition characterized by excess production of cells in an organ

Suzanne Somers, the popular actress who won the hearts of many through her role as Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company, tragically passed away on Friday, after her long struggle with cancer.

Somers was diagnosed with melanoma when she was is her 30s. While the doctors successfully eliminated the disease, the life-threatening condition made a comeback when Suzanne Somers hit 50, and this time, in the form of breast cancer.

Furthermore, the actress also battled hyperplasia when she was in her 20s, which is a rare condition where there is excess production of cells in an organ.

The condition usually happens due to viral infections or excessive hormonal stimulation. Blue Net Hospital states that some symptoms of the condition include a need to urinate often, trouble urinating, problems in emptying the bladder completely, and in some cases, the presence of blood in their urine.

The condition can also lead to urinary problems like leaking of the urine, problems with the urinary tract or even kidney diseases.

Throughout her life, Somers suffered excessively due to her condition and had to undergo several weeks of intensive physical therapy to eliminate the cancer. While disclosing the news of Suzanne Somers’ cancer recurrence, her husband stated how she is undergoing chemotherapy for it.

The funeral of the actress is likely to take place sometime this week, while the memorial will be held next month. The family is yet to reveal the exact details of the same.

Couri Hay, Suzanne’s publicist, also stated that Suzanne Somers passed away in the company of family members, surrounded by her husband, Alan, and her son, Bruce. Hay also shared details about how they had planned to celebrate her 77th birthday on Monday, October 16.