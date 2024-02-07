Where are Tori and Jordan from The Challenge now? Relationship updates

The Challenge has been one of America's most successful reality competition shows and is in its 39th season. Several couples have emerged from the show, including Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal.

Jordan, 33, and Tori, 30, met on the show in 2017 during its 30th season, with Jordan going on to win that season with Camila Nakagawa. But it was his relationship with Tori that got the world talking.

The ex-couple got engaged two years after meeting on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. They broke up in November 2020 but fans hope that they will reconcile.

Jordan shot down rumors that he and fellow The Challenge contestant Tori would get back together

Jordan and Tori got engaged whilst filming The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 (Season 34). But they went their separate ways in November 2020, which led to a ton of tension when they returned for the 38th season in 2022.

However, their relationship looked to be on the mend during the series' spin-off World Championship. Tori finished runner-up during that season, while Jordan won the show with UK Love Islander Kaz Crossley in May 2023.

Speculation grew that the former lovers could get back together, but Jordan downplayed that in an interview with E! News. He acknowledged that "it's always good" between the pair and that they "still talk" all the time. He also insisted that he "always wants the best for her".

Sebastian Noel dismissed speculation that he was dating fellow The Challenge: USA Season 2 co-star Tori

Tori took part in the second season of The Challenge: USA last year, and her partner was Big Brother alum Faysal Shafaat. She was romantically linked with co-star Sebastian Noel once the season ended.

However, Sebastian poured cold water on rumors that he and the fitness competitor were dating, telling Entertainment Weekly in September 2023:

"She's actually my neighbor in Miami. We've been hanging out for the last three months. We're not dating. We're not a relationship. We don't want to date.

"I just got out of a five-year relationship, so did she, so it was kind of like, we don't need this. We like each other, but we don't need to date."

Jordan will take a break from The Challenge as he concentrates on his motorsports career

Jordan has recently been focusing on his developing motorsports career. He's a professional driver for Deily Motorsports. He announced that he will take a step back from The Challeng, having won the show four times (via Entertainment Weekly):

"It's been a whirlwind, but I definitely thing I'm going to explore that for a bit. I'll let someone else have some fun on The Challenge."

Jordan's social media has predominantly focused on his motorsports career, but for fans interested in his love life, there are several photos of him alongside recording artist DINER.

The duo were seen together at iHeartRadio Music Festival in September last year. They posted an intriguing photo together at The Peppermint Club on January 15.

Fans flooded Jordan's Instagram post with DINER clamoring for him to get back with Toni

One of Jordan's Instagram posts of himself and DINER was met by fans rooting for him to get back together with Toni. One fan made their feelings clear:

"You and Tori will always be the OG power couple. Miss it"

However, another was less insistent on getting involved in the movement:

"Everyone commenting that they still see him Tori needs therapy. Stop it. Let this man have a beautiful life however he decides."

Tori was recently named in the Top 40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV. She uploaded a video of herself at the awards ceremony in November 2023, saying that it was 'an honor'.