On Sunday, September 10, 10-year-old boy Wyatt Nieber was found dead in Point Pleasant, Mason County, near West Virginia Route 2. Nieber had initially been reported missing on Saturday, September 9, when he had gone squirrel-hunting with his grandfather near Gallopolis Ferry.

During the trip, the 10-year-old was separated from his grandfather, leading to a missing persons report. Hours later, the child was found dead.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a potential homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

Comment byu/JalapinyoBizness from discussion inMissingPersons Expand Post

According to West Virginia authorities, while the case remains under investigation, it appears that Wyatt Nieber may have died of a gunshot wound. Officials stated that the scene is being probed, and investigators are still attempting to determine the circumstances behind the child's death.

Wyatt Nieber was found dead with at least one gunshot wound

On Saturday, September 9, Wyatt Nieber and his grandfather went on a squirrel-hunting trip. At one point, after the pair became separated, Nieber's grandfather searched for the child on his ATV. However, the grandfather eventually crashed his ATV and got injured.

Eventually, after an emergency crew arrived at the scene to treat him, the grandfather informed them that the 10-year-old had gone missing from near Point Pleasant's Salt Creek Area.

Comment byu/JalapinyoBizness from discussion inMissingPersons Expand Post

WCHSTV reported that in the hours that followed, over 300 volunteers joined the effort to search for Wyatt Nieber. The search also involved several agencies such as the State Police, Point Pleasant Fire Department, as well as at least one K-9 officer unit.

Corey Miller, the Sheriff of Mason County, commended the way the community rallied together to search for the missing child.

“We’ve had hundreds of people down here. Food, water, you know, volunteers, anything you could ask for. It’s just been overwhelming from the community and we’d like to show our gratitude for that. I know the family’s grateful.”

However, despite the efforts of several Mason County residents, the search ended in a tragedy. Wyatt Nieber's body was found several miles away from West Virginia Route 2, with the corpse showing signs of at least one gunshot wound.

As of September 12, officials have not yet provided any theories regarding the child's death. No arrests have been made, nor has any information about potential suspects been disclosed.

As the case is currently in its early stages, officials have chosen not to release any further details about the incident.

Comment byu/JalapinyoBizness from discussion inMissingPersons Expand Post

As reported by Biometrica, the 10-year-old was one of approximately 1600 people who go missing in the wilderness on an annual basis. In most cases, people disappear in the late afternoon, or during severe weather conditions.

Authorities have said that while enjoying the wilderness should be encouraged, visitors should always move in groups in order to ensure their safety.