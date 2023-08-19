Where was J'Asiah Mitchell last seen? Search for missing two-year-old intensifies in wake of Father's arrest

Intense search is underway for two-year-old J'Asiah Mitchell, who was last seen on Wednesday, August 16, at his house in DeKalb County, Georgia. However, on Thursday, the East Point Police Department arrested Mitchell's father, Artavious North. Now, he has been accused of making false statements and providing false reports of a crime.

J'Asiah Mitchell's father initially claimed that he was held at gunpoint at a stop sign in Atlanta. This was when the toddler was allegedly taken away. After the father's arrest, police reported that no kidnapping has taken place.

News outlets spoke to Asia Mitchell, J'Asiah's mother, who described her son as a good boy and said how much she wanted to be reunited with her baby.

J'Asiah Mitchell is still reportedly missing after authorities have dismissed the idea of abduction post his father's arrest

A two-year-old toddler from Georgia, who was last seen on Wednesday, is yet to be found. While the search has intensified for the missing child, his father, Artavious North, has been taken into custody and has been charged with making false statements and falsely reporting a crime.

Along with the cops, North reportold his family members that his son has been kidnapped. He said that a car was following them as they left the complex where they resided. According to J'Asiah Mitchell's mother:

"Somebody pulled up on him while he was leaving out this neighborhood and held him at gunpoint and took my baby from him."

The missing toddler was reportedly in his Buzz Lightyear pajamas when he disappeared. His grandmother said:

"The car swerved in front of him as he was trying to leave out the entrance of the apartment complex, jumped out with guns asked him for something. He didn’t have it, so they took my grandson."

The information regarding North's arrest has been confirmed by DeKalb County Sheriff's Department in Georgia. North reportedly called the toddler's mother first and told her about the alleged abduction. Tweeting about the incident, DeKalb Police wrote:

"This evening the child’s father, 23-year-old Artavious North was arrested by the DeKalb County Police Department for False Statements and False Report of a Crime. Our investigation found that there was no armed robbery nor kidnapping in DeKalb County."

The post further mentioned:

"The location of 2-year-old J’asiah Mitchell is still unknown. At this time the East Point Police Department will be the lead investigating agency."

Law enforcement officials have currently urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the missing toddler or his whereabouts. The DeKalb Police authorities have also posted a post on X, where they wrote:

"Please help us find 2-year-old Josiah Mitchell who was kidnapped at last night around 11:23p.m. near the 3300 block of Flat Shoals Road."

Besides them, the East Point Police Department is also looking into the house where J'Asiah Mitchell was last seen. A pond near the house was reportedly drained to conduct further investigation.

Authorities have further revealed that they have been looking in the apartment complex for quite some time and will soon investigate a nearby landfill to look for J'Asiah Mitchell. As such, the investigation still continues and further details on the case are awaited.