"Stop bullying:” Carlee Russell's boyfriend defends Alabama woman amid allegedly orchestrated abduction claims

Carlee Russell’s boyfriend has recently been trying to plead with people to not bully her. Russell reportedly vanished mysteriously for about 49 hours, last week, after making a 911 call to report a stranded toddler. She reappeared too at her parent’s house just two nights after her disappearance.

To her sudden disappearance and appearance, cops mentioned that they have been “unable to verify” her claim of being abducted. Cops had also revealed that she had looked for bus fares and movies related to kidnappings on the internet, on the day she disappeared.

As a result of the discrepancies in her claims, Carlee Russell has been receiving backlash. To this, her boyfriend stated,

“Just stop bullying on social media.”

Authorities further confirmed that the toddler that Carlee allegedly saw on that day, was nowhere to be found. There was no missing person report as well.

Carlee Russell first called 911 that day and then reached out to her brother’s girlfriend. When cops arrived at the scene, Carlee was nowhere to be found.

Carlee Russell’s boyfriend requests people to not troll or bully her, and to consider her mental health

A strange incident took place on July 13, 2023, after 25-year-old Carlee Russell made a 911 call to report a toddler who she spotted along an interstate highway while she was returning home from work.

She then went ahead calling a family member to report the incident. Shortly after that, Carlee vanished under suspicious circumstances.

After cops looked for the missing woman for around two days, she mysteriously reappeared at her parent’s house and claimed that she was abducted.

She further failed to confirm her initial 911 call and also declined to talk to the investigating officers about the entire situation. However, she received immense backlash on social media for allegedly trying to fake her disappearance.

Carlee Russell’s boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons defended her and also stated that she would not share additional details about the case.

He claimed that Carlee is currently “physically & mentally stable again.” Carlee has reportedly been “fighting for her life for 48 hours” during the period of her disappearance.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Hoover, Alabama Police say Carlee Russell's attorney released a statement that says there was no kidnapping. Russell did not see a baby. Russell was not adducted. She apologizes for her actions. She is asking for forgiveness and prayers.

Authorities found Carlee’s personal items in her car

Simmons also uploaded a post on Instagram regarding Carlee, and said,

“I don’t even know how to start off this post but to only say thank you to my lord & savior Jesus Christ for saving my girlfriend’s life!”

Carlee Russell’s boyfriend further wrote,

“I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!”

Simmons had previously posted regarding Russell’s disappearance and mentioned,

“Everybody please share this post!! My girlfriend has been kidnapped tonight in Hoover, Alabama on the interstate & her phone, Apple Watch, & purse was all inside her vehicle still.”

DonnaDee @Peony459 @BrianEntin I pray she’ll be charged and arrested soon.

Authorities mentioned that Russell was nowhere to be found when they arrived at the scene, from where she called. However, they found only her personal items including her purse and phone.