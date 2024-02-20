"Whether they want it or not": Korean media reveals the divided stance of BTS being allegedly invited to local government events during the enlistment

On Monday, February 19, Gangwon Provincial Daily released an article stating that the BTS members are being invited to several local government events due to their popularity and earned respect in the country. However, there have reportedly been mixed feelings and divided stances on the issue from all sources.

Both, the members' officials at the 2nd Corps and the group's agency stated that though they are popular artists, it's recommended that they serve their mandatory military service, just like their fellow soldiers.

Though the members haven't shown any enthusiasm for these local government events' invites, such as the Gangwon FC Games, as of yet, both Big Hit Entertainment and the 2nd Corps official stated that it boils down to whether the members are willing to participate or not.

As per Gangwon Provincial Daily, the 2nd Corps said:

"The most important thing is whether they want it or not."

Gangwon Provincial Daily reported that there is no confirmation about BTS members attending the event

As of December 12, 2023, all the BTS members have enlisted for their mandatory service and have been undergoing training and military sessions for the same.

However, given the group's popularity, fame, and respect in not just the music industry but South Korea in general, there have been invites where the members are requested to attend certain events organized by the local government.

According to previous reports of the members' enlistment, V, j-hope, and RM, are all housed under the Gangwon Province, and therefore, have been called by local governments and other communities to attend the events.

Recently, Chuncheon City has also reportedly been internally discussing inviting the BTS members for the first home game of the season, Gangwon FC Games, which is scheduled for March 2.

As per Korean media outlet, Gangwon Provincial Daily, an official from Chuncheon City noted:

"We have sent an official letter to the 2nd Corps asking for cooperation in allowing soldiers to watch Gangwon FC games, not limiting it to BTS members. Since BTS is so popular, we have discussed related organizations what it would be like to invite them to Gangwon FC games."

The article then reported that as per the 2nd Corps, "there is no plan for them to go anywhere under the current circumstances because the member's stance, as well as the agency's, is 'I will be faithful to my national defense duties'."

This is not the first time that members have been invited to events. Around last year, when something similar happened, the Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik put a hold on the same. He explained, during his appearance at the National Assembly Budget and Budget Committee last year, that it's best for the members to maintain similar characteristics to other soldiers.

As per Gangwon Provincial Daily, he stated:

"It is better and natural for BTS to serve hard like other warriors, so I instructed them not to assign celebrity soldiers to do anything other than their duties."

Regardless of the reports, given that no official announcement about the members being invited and their following acceptance or denial has been made, there is no legitimate confirmation on whether or not the members will be taking part in the upcoming local government's events.