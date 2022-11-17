Which drinks are eligible for Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022? List explored

The world's largest coffeehouse and roastery chain is back with its Starbucks Red Cup Day. Kicking off its annual celebrations, the chain will be giving away reusable red cups for free.

Available at participating stores until the stock lasts, all customers ordering a handcrafted beverage from the list of qualifying drinks on November 17 will get their drink in a free reusable bright red cup.

Customers can avail the offer when they place an order for a qualifying beverage from their nearby Starbucks, or place an order for delivery or pick-up on the Starbucks app.

As its name suggests, the Red Cup features a bright red-colored signature Starbucks cup with a white lid and a celebratory message in lieu of the 25th anniversary of the chain's red-cups. The reusable cup is made up of 50% recycled content, showing the chain's commitment towards reducing its waste by up to 50 percent till 2030.

List of qualifying drinks and everything else you need to know for getting a free Starbucks Red Cup

The chain has been celebrating Red Cup Day for the last 5 years and has been giving away these free reusable cups to its customers since then. With the chain's iconic Red Cups now turning into a holiday tradition, the coffee chain's fans can't help but eagerly look forward to Red Cup Day.

Apart from being a highly anticipated gift, the chain's reusable cups can get you discounts on your next drink. As per the chain's reusable cup policy, customers bringing their own re-usable cups get a discount of 10-cents, while Starbucks rewards members can get 25 bonus stars redeemable for store credits.

carry the free Starbucks Red Cup with you (Image via Starbucks)

Whether you want the Starbucks Red Cup as an exclusive collectible or for discounts on your drinks, there's just no reason to not get the free Starbucks Red Cup right away.

Customers who order any fall or holiday hand-crafted drinks will be getting the free Starbucks Red Cup. Here's a list of drinks that you can order for your free Red Cup:

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Hot Chocolate

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte

Toasted White Hot Chocolate

Toasted White

Chocolate Mocha

White Hot Chocolate

If you don't want to miss the free Starbucks Red Cup, visit your nearest Starbucks right away or place an order on the chain's app. The free red cup is an exclusive freebie available only today, and will so only until the stock lasts.

Founded in 1971, Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, it is the world's largest coffeehouse chain, with 34,317 stores in 84 countries.

Poll : 0 votes